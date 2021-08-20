Sports ‘n Stuff -8/20/2021
JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Ever wonder what your favorite movie star’s salary is?
Here’s what big movie stars’ salaries look like right now:
- Daniel Craig: “Knives Out” sequels (Netflix) – $100-million
- Dwayne Johnson: “Red One” (Amazon) – $50-million
- Will Smith: “King Richard” (WB/HBO Max) – $40-million
- Denzel Washington: “The Little Things” (WB/HBO Max) – $40-million
- Leonardo DiCaprio: “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – $30-million
- Mark Wahlberg: “Spenser Confidential” (Netflix) – $30-million
- Jennifer Lawrence: “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – $25-million
- Julia Roberts: “Leave The World Behind” (Netflix) – $25-million
- Sandra Bullock: “The Lost City Of D” (Netflix) – $20-million
- Ryan Gosling: “The Grey Man” (Netflix) – $20-million
ESPN conducted a poll of ten NBA scouts and executives asking each to name the best player heading into the upcoming season. While five would name reigning champ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the other five would name two-time champ Kevin Durant. The problem? Not a single one listed LeBron James and—the four-time champ is taking issue with that. James took to Twitter, as he’s known to do, to set the record straight. Bron would post: “THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to [fuel] ME!”
Lebron, at 36 has had recent injuries including a high ankle sprain last year as well as his first, first round exit from the playoffs in his 19 year career.
He did average 25 points per game last year.
Marvel has dropped the final trailer for “The Eternals” We get a look at Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and the rest of the star-studded cast. The Eternals” premieres November. The trailer was approaching 12 million views at the time of this post.
Concert news…
Kings of Leon cancelled their show last night at Blossom due to a member of the band testing positive for COVID.
Michael Buble’ concert scheduled for this weekend at rocket mortgage field house has been postponed due to corona virus concerns. The show has been moved to Oct. 21.
Garth Brooks’ tour has been cancelled as well. The Superstar stating that he is “hopeful” that he can find new dates “and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”
Zac Brown Band at Blossom Music Ctr. Tickets are still available
Mariah Carey is jumping into the booze business with her new Black Irish brand of Irish Cream Liqueurs. So far, there will be three varieties:
- Original Irish Cream
- Salted Caramel
- White Chocolate
The liqueurs are crafted and produced in Ireland and retail for $29.99 for a fifth. To see where it’s sold locally, head over to goblackIrish.com
Even though he hasn’t donned an NFL uniform since 2016, Colin Kaepernick is now a featured quarterback in “Madden 22.” The 33-year-old QB is listed as a free agent, with an overall rating of 81. What’s interesting, is that rating his higher than 17 other quarterbacks…who haven’t been sitting for five years. Among those players rated lower are:
- Justin Herbert (80)
- Kirk Cousins (79)
- Ben Roethlisberger (78)
- Jared Goff (77)
- Joe Burrow (77)
- Tua Tagovailoa (73)
With a recent spike in COVID-19, the New Orleans Saints announced that all ticketholders will now have to show proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative test in order to enter the Superdome. Fans not proving these will not be refunded for their tickets.
Today is Friday, August 20, 2021
Today in Sports History
1920 – Representatives of four professional football clubs met in Canton, Ohio. Basically forming what would become the National Football League.
1948 – Clevelands Indians and Chicagos White Sox played at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland before a crowd of 78,382 people. It was the largest crowd to see a nighttime major-league baseball game to date.
Mic Drop Birthday today:
Boxing promoter Don King is 90