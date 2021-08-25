Sports ‘n Stuff 8/25/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Around the NFL
Urban Meyer announced today that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has been named the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 against the Houston Texans
Meyer had previously said Lawrence was competing with Gardner Minshew II for the starting spot.
The Patriots traded running back Sony Michel to the Rams. New England received two conditional draft picks — one in the fifth round and another in the sixth. The Rams lost starter Cam Akers to an Achilles injury before training camp started.
Dwayne Haskins will start over Mason Rudolph in the Steelers final pre season game. Not sure either is the heir to Big Ben but is sounds like there is a battle for the #2 spot. Pittsburgh plays the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.
Three of college football’s most powerful conferences have joined forces to create an alliance. The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have decided to come together given a mutual interest in the College Football Playoff expansion and an “evolution” on the matter of scheduling.”
This move comes in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC.
As part of this new deal, teams from all three leagues are going to start scheduling more games with each other.
Early estimates say approximately $20-billion will be wagered in just single-game bets in 2021…
that number doesn’t include parlay bets.
Of that cash, around 55% of it is expected to come from betting on the NFL, while the rest will go towards college football. From those bets, sports books could be looking at revenue of $1.5-billion.
This job’s in Jeopardy….sort of.
sources are saying that names still in the running to host Jeopardy include LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Buzzy Cohen…and Ken Jennings. When asked to narrow it down, those same sources revealed that currently it’s believed that the hosting gig is Jennings’ to lose. No mention of Aaron Rodgers so it’s safe to draft him in your fantasy football league!
Doritos has introduced their new Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso flavored chips. They come in a “Dinamita shape.”
Instead of the usual triangle, it’s rolled up in a tube (kind of like a mini taquito). The company promises a “bold tasting experience of queso with the Flamin’ Hot kick.”
They’re on store shelves now.
Tom Cruise while filming the latest “Mission Impossible” landed a helicopter in a family’s yard because he was late for a production meeting. He let the family have a helicopter ride while he attended the meeting nearby.
The owners of the property that the experience was surreal and the day was incredible.
Former NBA sharpshooter J.R. Smith is officially set to become a college golfer.
The NCAA cleared the veteran of 16 NBA seasons to play golf for North Carolina A&T University, an HBCU, on Tuesday after a review of his amateur status.
The Tribe was upended by the Rangers last night snapping a 3 game losing streak and dropping the opener of a 3 game set 7-3.
Zach Plezac on the hill tonight at 7:10
Kent States Jake Latz get the start for the Rangers.
Today is Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1985 – At 21, Dwight Gooden became the youngest pitcher to win 20 major league baseball games in a season.
1986 – Paul Simon’s “Graceland” was released. 16 million copies sold world wide…Singles include “You can call me Al.”
1994 – Jimmy Buffett’s plane flipped after taking off in Nantucket. He swam to safety.
Celebrating Birthdays today
We could tell you that Albert Belle is 55
Or
Billy Ray Cyrus is 60
But today, the Mic Drop Birthday goes to Kiss’ Gene Simmons – 72