Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/30/21

Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Candyman” – $22.4-million
- “Free Guy” – $13.6-million
- “PAW Patrol: The Movie” – $6.6-million
- “Jungle Cruise” – $5-million
- “Don’t Breathe 2” – $2.8-million
- “Respect” – $2.2-million
- “The Suicide Squad” – $2-million
- “The Protege” – $1.7-million
- “The Night House” – $1.2-million
- “Black Widow” – $855,000
Bet Us analyzed social media data to determine America’s most stressed out fanbases in all four of our major sports.
- Basketball – Fans of the Philadelphia 76’ers are feeling it the most, with 29% feeling the pressure. Behind them are those who follow the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers (each at 27%). Chicago Bulls fans appear to be the most laid back at 16%.
- Football – Los Angeles Rams fans, at 35% bitching rate, seem to be the most under-the-gun. Behind them are fans of the New Orleans Saints (31%) and the New York J-E-T-S, Jets Jets Jets (31%). Interestingly, the most stressful game of last season was the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re looking for drama-free fandom, then look no further than the Houston Texans (14%).
- Baseball – If you’re a New York Mets fan, you’ve got close to a one-in-three chance of being a stressed dude. Close behind them, are the fans of the Houston Astros (31%) and the Chicago White Sox (30%). The fans most easy to take it easy and go with the flow follow the Baltimore Orioles (16%).
- Hockey – Here we’ve got a four-way stress bundle clogging up the top, with 29% of the posts deemed “stressful” from fans of the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and the Winnipeg Jets. The New York Islanders are the most easy-going in all of the NHL (16%).
Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill have been going back and forth for a while over who’s fastest. Well, the race between the country’s fastest football player and the world’s fastest man, may soon become a reality.
Bolt told TMZ that all the jawing between the two can be put to bed—that if Hill is really serious, “We can figure it out.”
Why not? If people are willing to pay social media influencers to box, why not pay to watch a foot race?
Speaking of the aforementioned fight.
After their eight-round boxing match went the distance Sunday night, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley appeared to agree to a second bout — on one condition.
While jawing with Paul and his older brother, Logan, during his postfight interview, Woodley immediately called for a rematch after Jake Paul was awarded a split-decision victory. Paul denied the request initially but opened up to it once Woodley committed to getting a tattoo that will read, “I love Jake Paul,” something they agreed upon in the buildup to the fight.
Here’s the top ten WR for fantasy football
- Davante Adams GB
- Tyreek Hill KC
- Stefan Diggs Buf
- DeAndre Hopkins Ariz
- Calvin Ridley At.
- DK Metcalf Sea
- A.J. Brown Tenn
- Keenan Allen LAC
- Justin Jefferson Min
- Terry McLaurin Wsh
At Auburn, the football coaching staff is reportedly taking a “blue collar approach” with their team. Apparently, on the elevator, there’s a sign that says it’s for “injured players only.” Everyone else must take the stairs. Coach Bryan Harsin says he takes those same stairs about 18 times a day, which can end up being a hearty leg workout.
Kraft Macaroni and cheese ice cream is real and they are having a hard time keeping it in stock. The limited-edition flavor, created in celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day by Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and sells for $12 a pint.
Today is Monday, August 30, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1905 – Ty Cobb made his major league batting debut with the Detroit Tigers. Retired in 1928.
1984 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan, and several others, were inducted into the Sportscasters Hall of Fame.
1993 – Billy Joel became the first musical guest on CBS-TV’s “The Late Show with David Letterman” when the show debuted.
Today, we honor Legendary actor Ed Asner has passed away at 91 yesterday
Best known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as well as Santa in the movie “Elf.”
He is the most honored male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, having won seven.