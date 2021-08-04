Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/4/2021

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
NFL reports Cincinnati Bengals Fans drink the most. The average fan at a Bengals game drinks 5 drinks per game
Wisconsin is the home to 7 of the 10 drunkest cities in the U.S. ranked by the percentage of the population that drinks heavily during the week or binge drinks. Here is a list of the drunkest cities in the country
- Appleton, WI – 26.8%
- Oshkosh-Neenah, WI – 26%
- Green Bay, WI – 25.6%
- Madison, WI – 25.5%
- Fargo, ND – 25.2%
- LaCrosse – Onalaska, WI – 25.1%
- Fond du Lac, WI – 24.6%
- Ames, IA – 24.4%
- Eau Claire, WI – 24.3%
- Mankato-North Mankato, MN – 24.2%
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica Springsteen competed in the equestrian individual jumping event at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday, but unfortunately failed to qualify for the finals. Maybe the horse was “Born to Run!”
She does have another chance though. She’ll ride for America again during Friday night as part of the jumping team event.
Every single medal at the Olympics that’s been, or will be, awarded has been made entirely from recycled electronics. The organizers of the Games were able to get together over 47K tons of “tech waste” to create them. The citizens of Japan donated over five-million cell phones & other gadgets that garnered about 70 pounds of gold, 7,700 pounds of silver, and 4,850 pounds of bronze to make roughly 5,000 medals.
Colin Jost. He and his brother, Casey, have been tapped to co-write a new “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film for Paramount Pictures. At this point, the plot details are being kept under wraps.
There’s a documentary about Tony Hawk in the works. The Duplass brothers are teaming up with Sam Jones to make a feature-length doc about the skateboard superstar, which will dive into his life and career. So far, that’s all the details we have on the movie. The owner of the skateboard company Birdhouse is 53.
Summer’s not over yet. If you’re thinking of taking a road trip, 24/7 Wall Street has come up with…
The Top 10 Most Expensive States To Drive in
- Louisiana
- Wyoming
- California
- Michigan
- Florida
- Missouri
- Texas
- Georgia
- Colorado
- Montana
Ten Least Expensive States To Drive In
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Iowa
- Indiana
- New York
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
Overall, the average American driver spends about $2,807 a year on their car for things like insurance payments, fuel, maintenance and repairs.
Garth Brooks Is reassessing his upcoming stadium tour due to the surge of Corona Virus.
He will play the next two shows on the schedule and then take three weeks off to reassess whether or not he will continue the tour. His only Ohio stop is scheduled for Cincinnati in September 18.
To celebrate the first year of its loyalty program, Taco Bell is announcing a new contest to win free crunchy tacos for a year. Beginning tomorrow through August 18th, Taco Bell Rewards members can enter by making an in-restaurant purchase and scanning the barcode on their receipt in the Taco Bell app.
Customers can enter once per day and 100 members will each get awarded with a prize worth $547.50 – that’s a year’s worth of free tacos.
The Andre Drummond experiment didn’t work out in Cleveland or L.A and now it looks that he has quickly found a new home.According to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, the center has signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. We wish him well.
In Canton, Stadium park & Monument Park are both closed through the end of the Hall of Fame Festival. The parks are still open for walking paths, trails, pickle ball & picnic shelters.
Today is Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Today in Sports History
1983 – New York Yankee outfielder Dave Winfield threw a baseball during warm-ups and accidentally killed a seagull. After the game, Toronto police arrested him for “causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”
1984 – Carl Lewis won a gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics. Lewis won a total of 9 gold medals during his olympic career.
1987 – The Soundtrack to the movie “Dirty Dancing” was released. To date, Album sales are over 32 million!
“I’ve had the time of my life, ”Be my Baby,” She’s like the wind,” “Hungry Eyes” and more!
Celebrating Birthdays today:
President Barrack Obama – 60
Roger Clemens – 59
Jeff Gordon – NASCAR 50