Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/5/21

Sometimes you’ve got to improvise when you want to save cash at a music festival. A man at a Lollapalooza concert buried a bottle of Tito’s a week before the recent show. Problem is, when he went to the concert he couldn’t remember where X marked the spot!
The reimagined version of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has been pushed back. Due to changes in production crews, “Fresh Prince” will debut on the Peacock streaming service sometime in 2022.
Simone Biles left Tokyo with a bronze medal and a world of support after she withdrew from competition to deal with the “twisties.” She would’ve withdrawn from the balance beam, too, but she felt confident enough in her skills to do it. When asked if she would come back for another Olympics, she didn’t rule it out. She said she’s keeping the door open to the possibilities.
In a recent interview, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained his lack of 6 pack abs. When asked what was wrong with his abs, his response was that he had a triple hernia emergency surgery after an injury at a 2013 WWE wrestling event.
M&Ms is adding a new – and permanent – flavor to the case of characters: Crunchy Cookie! the company says in a press release. “A great balance between cookie and chocolate, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie features a great-tasting crunchy cookie center covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in the colorful, iconic M&M’S shell.” Excited? You’ll have to wait for the debut until March 2022.
Time for a Guinness World Record:
An Estonian swimmer celebrated her 30th birthday by swimming 18.6 miles with a monofin and breaking a Guinness World Record.
What is Estonia? A country in Northern Europe. A monofin is a fin resembling a mermaid’s tail.
Merle Liivand swam 9 hours and :19 minutes to swim the 18.6 miles.
A public works employee in a Michigan town was making his regular rounds when he ended up performing an irregular duty — capturing an alligator.
Andy Bills, works for the Stanton Department of Public Works, said he was observing sewage ponds in the southern part of the city when he saw a turtle walk into one — closely followed by an alligator. “Once I saw that he was there, there was no way I was gonna let somebody else catch it. I wanted to be the person that got to catch it,” he said.
Bills was able to hook the gator and bring it back to shore, where he snagged it in a fishing net.
Only a few months into retirement and, it’s lookin’ like Philip Rivers wants to un-retire. Rivers last played for the Indianapolis Colts last season. With the recent injury to Carson Wentz of the Colts, the 39-year-old may be ready to throw his hat back in the ring. Or maybe just needs another pay day to help support his wife and 9, YES 9 children!
“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to become permanent host of the quiz show, taking the reins of the syndicated powerhouse that was fronted by Alex Trebek for 36 years. I guess Aaron Rodgers can’t retire yet after all!
The Tribe will try to split of their 4 game series tonight with the Blue Jays at 7:07 in Toronto. Tristen Mckenzie goes for the Indians who need the win to get back to .500. Currently at 52-53.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2 point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. Pre game at 7:30 with Kick Off at 8pm on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.
Today is Thursday, August 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1921 – The first play-by-play broadcast of a baseball game was done by Harold Arlin. KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh, PA described the action between the Pirates and Philadelphia.
1960 – For the first time, two major league baseball clubs traded managers. Detroit traded Jimmy Dykes for Cleveland’s Joe Gordon.
2013 – Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig issued a 211-game supsension to Alex Rodriguez (New York Yankees) for possession of banned performance-enhancing drugs. The number of games was reduced to 162 by an arbitrator in January 2014.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Loni Anderson is 76 (“WKRP in Cincinnati,” “The Jayne Mansfield Story”)
Maureen McCormick is 65 (“The Brady Bunch,”) Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!
Rock & Rolls Rick Derringer is 74 original member of the McCoys who recorded our State Song, “Hang on Sloopy!”