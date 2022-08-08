Sports ‘n Stuff 8/8/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Bobby Bonilla just made another cool $100 thousand.

The contract that Bobby Bonilla signed in 1991 which has been the inspiration for what’s become known as “Bobby Bonilla Day,” where the New York Mets pay Bonilla almost $1.2 million each July 1st through 2035. Sold on Saturday at auction for a whopping $180K.

The NFL has asked its on-field officials to pay particular attention to illegal contact fouls during the 2022 season. Illegal contact refers to prohibited contact by a defender when the quarterback still has the ball and remains in the pocket. It is a 5-yard penalty and results in an automatic first down.

Here is the MLB home run leaderboard as of Aug. 8:

* Aaron Judge, Yankees: 43

* Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: 34

* Yordan Alvarez: 30

* Austin Riley, Braves: 29

* Pete Alonzo, Mets: 29

Despite going homerless this past weekend Judge has been on a rampage since the All-Star break, going deep 10 times in 16 games played in the second half.

Slugging 43 homers through 109 team games puts Judge on pace to hit 64 home runs this season which would break the 1961 American League record of 61 hit by Roger Maris.

Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said today he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball.

Here are the top five movies at the box office::::

1. “Bullet Train” – $30.1M

2. “DC League of Super Pets” – $11.2M

3. “Nope” – $8.5M

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder” – $7.6M

5. “Minions: Rise of Gru” – $7.1M

Probably the biggest story of the weekend at the box office was “Top Gun: Maverick,” has now passed “Titanic” as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office with $662M in ticket sales.

NASCAR

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

Kevin Harwick is your winner

His first win in 65 races

Bubba Wallace

Denny Hamlin

Cole Custer DNF

An athlete named Alberto Nonino was running in a 400-meter race at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia last week when his junk popped out of his shorts. It kept happening and slowed him down so much he finished last.

The Guardians have the night off before taking on the Tigers in Detroit tomorrow for the first of 3.

Cleveland is now 56-52 after splitting the weekend series with Houston and only trail the Twins by 1 game in the AL Central

Today is Monday August 8, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

53 years ago – In 1969, The Beatles did the photo shoot for the cover of their “Abbey Road” album.

30 years ago – In 1992, the U.S. men’s basketball Dream Team. . . Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird . . . won the gold medal at the Barcelona Summer Olympics.

Celebrating Birthdays today:

Dustin Hoffman is 85 (“Midnight Cowboy,” “Tootsie” “Ishtar,” “Rain Man,” “Finding Neverland,” “I Heart Huckabees,” “Stranger than Fiction,” “Meet the Fockers,” “Little Fockers” “Kung Fu Panda” series)

Don Most aka Ralph Malph is 69 (“Happy Days”)