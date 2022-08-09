Sports ‘n Stuff 8/9/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Studies have found your body and mind NEED you to spend 42% of your time resting. That’s about 10 hours a day, including sleep.

It’s Tuesday, here’s your Random fact of the day:

The first thing anyone ever purchased online was . . . a bag of weed. Some students from Stanford University sold a tiny amount of marijuana to some guys from MIT using an early version of the Internet called “Arpanet” in 1972.



Here’s something else for old fans to get mad about:

The home of the Cincinnati Bengals is now Paycor Stadium. No longer Paul Brown Stadium. The team and the company inked a 16-year deal.Paycor, a leading human capital management (HCM) company, is a cornerstone partner of the Bengals, and has served as the team’s official and exclusive HR software provider since 2018. Paycor has been headquartered in Cincinnati for over 30 years.

Las Vegas just released an updated National Title Odds

* Alabama Crimson Tide | +181

* Ohio State Buckeyes | +310

* Georgia Bulldogs | +375

* Clemson Tigers | +1020

* USC Trojans | +2180

Three months after announcing his retirement from boxing in April, Tyson Fury has already announced a comeback.

The heavyweight champion, announced he intends to fight fellow Englishman Derek Chisora. The two boxers have already fought twice before, with Fury winning both bouts.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the event is being planned for December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Cobra Kai season 5 premiers September 9. Netflix has now let the cat out of the bag by sharing first-look images of “Cobra Kai” Season 5. As it happens, these images reveal the return of yet another classic villain. “The Karate Kid Part III” character Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) will be back.

After a running competition which reportedly included Chris Rock and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBC and the Television Academy have officially selected Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson as this year’s host for the Primetime Emmys. The Primetime Emmys will air on September 12 on NBC, with a live stream available on Peacock.

One of the most dangerous jobs on the planet pays just $12-an-hour. The gig involves being a sulfur miner inside an active volcano. Every day, workers carry two baskets inside the volcano, fill them with around 200-pounds of sulfur, carry them back up the mountain, and then do it again. That is, until smoke comes out, which is when they run. Now, over here that sounds just insane, but over there? It’s a well-paying gig, so there are those willing to roll the dice and take their chances.

Heineken has teamed up with shoe designer Dominic Ciambone, also known as “The Shoe Surgeon, to create a new and special model of sneaker. To commemorate the launch of Heineken Silver, the duo collaborated on what’s being called “Heinekicks.” The shoes are green, red, and white, which are the beer’s signature colors, have bottle openers in the tongues, and the soles have actual Heineken silver beer sloshing around in the soles. The shifting beer is said to provide whoever wears the shoes a “unique, smooth, and comfortable walking experience.” Good luck getting a pair, though. Only 32 will be made and there’s little chance of any of them leaving Singapore.

Today is Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

86 years ago – In 1936, Jesse Owens won the his first of 4 gold medals at the Berlin Olympics.

57 years ago – In 1965, The Beatles movie “”Help” was released in the U.S. It had been released a week and a half earlier for the British.

53 years ago – In 1969, pregnant actress Sharon Tate, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, and four others were found murdered in the home Tate shared with her husband, Roman Polanski. Charles Manson and his insane followers were later convicted of the murders.

14 years ago – In 2008, Bernie Mac died unexpectedly of heart failure during a bout of pneumonia. He was only 50.

Celebrating Birthdays today

Sam Elliott is 78. Wade Garrett in “Road House”, Virgil Earp in “Tombstone”, the stranger in “The Big Lebowski” AND Cher’s biker boyfriend Gar in 1985’s “Mask”.

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders is 55

Today we celebrate Whitney Houston would have been 59. (1963 – 201