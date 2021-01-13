Sports ‘n Stuff!

The mega millions jackpot was NOT hit & is now over $750 million, meaning Friday’s jackpot will be the second largest in history. Tonight estimated Powerball jackpot is an estimated $550 million.
Aaron Rodgers who won an episode of “celebrity Jeopardy” in 2015 may become one of the guest hosts on the game show. Former champion Ken Jennings has been this weeks guest host & has recorded 30 episodes so far in absence of recently departed Alex Trebek.
A company in South Korea has developed a dog collar that can translate your dogs barking into English. It uses voice recognition to track a dogs emotions.
Cavaliers drilled again last night at home 117-87 by the Nuggets. Andre Drummond join the injured list with a sore Achilles. Drummond joined 7 others on the injured list including, Love, Sexton and Garland. Next up for the 5-6 Cavs, the Knicks come to town Friday for a 7:30 tip off.
In 2011 a computer programmer won 7000 bitcoin and stashed them away in a digital wallet. Now the contents of that wallet are worth more than $200 million and he cannot remember his online password to retrieve the money. Problem is there’s no way of retrieving the password. The security system he used Will seize up and encrypt its contents forever after 10 wrong passcode attempts, he’s already tried eighth different times. Apparently $140 billion worth of bitcoin appears to be lost or in otherwise stranded wallets across the world.
Netflix is releasing 70 new movies in 2021, at least one to be released every week. The star-studded 2021 movie slate includes, films starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Reynolds and more. No wonder they recently raised their rates. Still cheaper than going to the theater!
Augusta National will allow a limited number of patrons to attended the 2021 Masters.”Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, they are confident in their ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” said club chairman Fred Ridley. He went on to say “Gambling is illegal at Bushwood sir and I never slice! ”The Masters runs April 5-11, Dustin Johnson is the defending champion.
Yesterday we told you that baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expects baseball to play a full 162 game slate. Fans on the other hand could be a different story. They won’t plan to ask fans to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccinations. MLB will apparently allow teams to decide if they want spectators to provide proof or undergo a temperature check before entering ballparks.
MLB will mandate the following:
- Fans must wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking at their seats
- Social distancing will be enforced when entering and leaving ballparks and while waiting for concessions and merchandise
- Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be widely available
- Buffer zone of at least 6 feet will be established between fans and playing field
This could change if state and local authorities mandate their own, more-restrictive procedures.
The NFL continues to plan to have its annual draft in Cleveland live with restrictions in place. The draft is scheduled for April 29th- May 1st.
Chick-fil-A is giving out free brownies but you have to register on their app. Free brownies available through January 23.
Oreo cookies had announcing another new flavor. The “Brookie-O.” Features three layer fillings of brownie cream,” original cream and then a cookie dough cream only around for a limited time. Oreo has introduced 65 new flavor since 2012
Today is Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1962 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) scored 73 points against the Chicago Packers. In March he scored 100 vs. the Knicks.
1998 – The NFL completed a $9.2 billion deal to keep “Monday Night Football” on ABC and the entire Sunday night cable package for ESPN.
1999 – Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) announced one his retirements from the NBA. His final game was April 16, 2003.
2005 – The NFL fined Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings) $10,000 for pretending to pull down his pants and moon the Green Bay Packer crowd during a playoff win the previous weekend.
Today in Music history
|1968 – Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison in California.
1979 – The Y.M.C.A. filed a lawsuit against the Village People over their song, “Y.M.C.A.” The suit was later dropped.
|1993 – Bobby Brown was arrested in Augusta, GA, for simulating a sex act onstage. It was the second time that he had been arrested by the Augusta police department for the same offense.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine from Seinfeld) – 60
Trace Adkins 1962 – Country Music Singer – 59