Sports ‘n Stuff 9/12/22

King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday in an official accession ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, where the Garter King of Arms made the king’s proclamation official and led cheers of “hip, hip, hooray!” for the new king.

Queen Elizabeth II passed peacefully last Thursday at the age of 96.

The Queen’s state funeral is now set for September 19th after her coffin lies in state for four days for the public to pay their respects.

Major League Baseball announced Friday three rules changes to take effect in the 2023 season.

1. A pitch clock limit the amount of time a pitcher can take between pitches. Pitchers will have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds between pitches with at least one runner on base.

2. Another new rule will put restrictions on the defensive shifts teams are allowed to employ.

3. The league will also implement larger bases in 2023, increasing from 15 inches square to 18 inches square.

Larger bases have reduced base-related injuries by 13.5% in the Minor Leagues this season, according to the league. Additionally,

the larger bases reduce the distance between bases by 4.5 inches, which the league expects will encourage more base stealing.

MLB Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed: Houston Astros (90-50), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Yankees (85-56), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: Cleveland Guardians (73-65) vs. No. 6 seed: Toronto Blue Jays (78-61)

No. 4 seed: Tampa Bay Rays (78-60) vs. No. 5 seed: Seattle Mariners (79-61)

National League

No. 1 seed: Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Mets (89-52), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: St. Louis Cardinals (83-58) vs. No. 6 seed: San Diego Padres (77-64)

No. 4 seed: Atlanta Braves (87-53) vs. No. 5 seed: Philadelphia Phillies (78-62)

The 22nd annual Hollywood casino 400

At Kansas motor speedway yesterday

Bubba Wallace is your winner

Cole Custer finished 22nd

AT THE MOVIES:

The trailer is finally out & “Indiana Jones 5” is due in theaters June 30th, 2023.

Harrison Ford Says this is it, he will no longer play Indiana Jones after this movie The 80-year-old Ford also said, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much,” alluding to the fact that this is the last time he’ll play Jones.

Here is this weeks top five movies at the box office:

1. Barbarian

2. Brahmaster part 1. Shiva

3. Bullet Gun

4. Top Gun: Maverick

5. DC League of Super Pets

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards air tonight at 8pm on NBC.

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson is hosting.

“Succession” has the most nominations this year with 25, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

Dak Prescott sustained a thumb injury on his throwing hand which will require surgery. He could be out 6-8 weeks. It’s not season-ending, but it certainly could be season destroying for the Cowboys. Now they turn to Cooper Rush or should they try to make a deal for Jimmy Garoppolo. Stay tuned!

Monday Night Football tonight features the Broncos at the Seahawks at 8:15.

MNF is on ESPN and won’t it be weird to see Russell Wilson on the visitors sideline?

The Guardians remained in first place after sweeping the Twins over the weekend in Minnesota. Cleveland went 5-1 on the road trip and return home to take on the Angels in the first of 3 games.

Today is Monday September 12, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history:

56 years ago – In 1966, “The Monkees” TV show premiered on NBC.

43 years ago – 1979 – Carl Yastrzemski of the Boston Red Sox became the first American League player to get 3,000 career hits and 400 career home runs.

20 years ago 2002 – A judge announced that a jury would have to decide who would get the ball that Barry Bonds hit for his record 73rd home run. The ownership of the ball, with an estimated value of $1 million, was being disputed between two men that had been in the bleachers.

Today we Celebrate the birthday of the late Neil Peart drummer of Rush. Some say the greatest drummer in rock & roll history.

(1952 – 2020) …he would have been 70