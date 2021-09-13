Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/13.21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
In May, the basketball world gathered to induct the 2020 class into the Hall of Fame. That ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19, so now, four months later, a second delayed induction was held for the class of 2021 on Saturday.
The following legends were honored with induction into the Hall of Fame.
North American Committee
- Rick Adelman
- Chris Bosh
- Paul Pierce
- Bill Russell (already in as a player, will now be inducted as a coach)
- Ben Wallace
- Chris Webber
- Jay Wright
Women’s Committee
- Yolanda Griffith
- Lauren Jackson
Contributor Committee Direct Elections
- Val Ackerman
- Cotton Fitzsimmons
- Howard Garfinkel
Early African American Pioneers Committee Direct Elect
International Committee Direct Elect
Veterans Committee Direct Elect
Women’s Veterans Committee Direct Elect
58 year old Evander Holyfield was TKO’d in the first round of his exhibition fight against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort. Before the knockdown, Holyfield nearly fell through the ropes after he lost his balance.
Holyfield accepted the assignment on eight days’ notice after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.
Holyfield was set to meet Kevin McBride in an exhibition in June, but the bout never materialized. Instead, he fought Belfort, a far more formidable foe.
The MTV Video Music Awards were held last night. Here were the nominees and winners in bold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber – WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” – WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- Polo G
- Saweetie
BEST COLLABORATION
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – WINNER
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
BEST POP
- Ariana Grande – “Positions”
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
- BTS – “Butter”
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – WINNER
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
- Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift – “Willow”
BEST HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise” – WINNER
BEST R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” – WINNER
- Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
- SZA – “Good Days”
Best Rock
- Evanescence: “Use My Voice”
- Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – WINNER
- The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”
Best Alternative
- Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – WINNER
- Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away”
- Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul”
BEST K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
- BTS – “Butter” – WINNER
- Monsta X – “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
- TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – WINNER
- Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
- H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
- Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”
BEST LATIN
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – WINNER
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
- Karol G – “Bichota”
- Maluma – “Hawái”
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
- October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”
- November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
- December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”
- January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
- February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”
- March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”
- April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”
- May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” — WINNER
- June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”
- July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”
- August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS — WINNER
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE SUMMER
BTS, “Butter” – WINNER
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Doja Cat, “Need To Know”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”
Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love
The Indians managed to score 4 runs against the Brewers ALL WEEKEND!
Including being No-Hit for the third time this season on Saturday.
Milwaukee swept the Tribe all 3 games leaving Cleveland at 69-72 on the season.
With 21 games remaining in the season, the Indians have a double header with the Twins tomorrow.
Game 1 at 3:10
Game 2 at 7:40
At the Box Office, Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – $35.7 Million
- “Free Guy” – $5.8 Million
- “Malignant” – $5.5 Million
- “Candyman” – $4.9 Million
- “Jungle Cruise” – $2.4 Million
- “Paw Patrol: The Movie” – $2.2 Million
- “Don’t Breathe 2” – $1.1 Million
- “The Card Counter” – $1.1 Million
- “Show Me the Father” – $700K
- “Black Widow” – $282K
Monday night football tonight
The Ravens travel to Vegas to take on the Raiders
Kick off is at 8:15 on ESPN with Baltimore a 4 point road favorite
The Best Cheap Vodkas Under $30 If You’re Tired Of Tito’s from Men’s Journal
- American Liquor Co. Vodka – blends wheat, corn, potato and rye with peppery notes and a vanilla-like finish. $24 at
- Prairie Vodka – made from corn from the U.S. Midwest with a fruity, citrus note $20 at
- Smirnoff Vodka No. 21 – the most popular vodka in the world first distilled in Moscow in 1864 $19 at
- Stolichnaya – known as Stoli, it’s medium-bodied with a slight sweet wheat-flavored finish also from Russia $16 at
- Luksusowa – a best-seller among potato vodkas from Poland $19 at
- Reyka – made with Icelandic spring water filtered with lava rocks $22 at
- Suntory Haku Vodka – uses Japanese white rice, filtered through bamboo charcoal and a subtly sweet taste profile $28
- Ketel One – made with wheat and makes for a great martini or other cocktail $27
Fantasy football players who took Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliot in the first rounds of their drafts were no doubt concerned at Zeke’s game one performance…
11 rushes, 33 yards, and no touchdowns. Even worse off?
An unnamed gambler laid out $75K that he’d score at least one touchdown against the Buccaneers.
Had he hit pay dirt, that wager would’ve paid out $140,220. Instead,
Draft Kings received a nice payday.
Today is Monday, September 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1946 – Ted Williams (Boston Red Sox) hit his only inside-the-park home run. Williams hit 520 dingers over the fence.
1965 – Willie Mays became the fifth player in major league history to hit 500 career home runs. Went on to hit 660 Dingers!
1971 – Frank Robinson (Baltimore Orioles) hit his 500th career home run. Robinson went on to hit 586 Dingers!