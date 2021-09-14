Sports ‘n Stuff 9/14/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
US News and Reports has listed their top 10 “Best” colleges list for 202
Top Ten National Universities
1. Princeton University (NJ)
2. Columbia University (NY) (tie)
2. Harvard University (MA) (tie)
4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (tie) (MA)
5. Yale University (CT)
6. Stanford University (tie) (CA)
6. University of Chicago (tie (IL)
8. University of Pennsylvania (PA)
9. California Institute of Technology (tie) (CA)
9. Duke University (tie) (NC)
9. Johns Hopkins University (tie) (MD)
9. Northwestern University (tie) (IL)
Obviously, Math is not a contributing factor for this list because there’s 12 schools listed in their Top Ten!
Tonight on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” at 8pm. The top 10 acts perform one last time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
Broadway is Back! Some shows begin this week. For a complete list of shows, Entertainment weekly has listed them all at EW.com
CBS sports released their NFL weekly power rankings after week 1.
- Tampa Bay
- Kansas City
- San Francisco
- LA Rams
- Arizona
- New Orleans
- Pittsburgh
- Seattle
- Buffalo
- Green Bay
- Baltimore
- Cleveland
#’s 9-12 all lost their week 1 games.
ESPN had the Browns #6 in their power rankings.
Behind Buffalo, LA Rams, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Kansas City.
Americans set a record for the most bets placed on opening weekend of the NFL season,
Between the Thursday night opener, through 7 p.m. on Sunday. A reported 58.2 million transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C. had been reported— a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season. These number don’t include last night’s 33-27 OT thriller as the Raiders upset the Ravens.
The NBA isn’t planning to issue a COVID-19 vaccine requirement to its players, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski.
Per the report, the NBA Players Association has “refused to budge” in its stance toward a mandate, so the topic remains a “non-starter,” as the NBA and players’ union work on COVID-19 protocols.
All Puerto Rican players in Major League Baseball once again will be allowed to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente on Sept. 15. The 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day.
In addition, all 2021 Roberto Clemente Award nominees, as well as the six active players who are Roberto Clemente Award recipients, can also wear the No. 21.
The entire Pirates team will don the iconic #21 & this year, it will also be possible for any player, regardless of heritage or place of birth, to request to wear No. 21, as long as the club is given enough notice to create the uniform.
A new segment,
“The dumbest thing I’ve seen on Twitter today.”
A dude dressed like a brain trying to set a Guiness record at the London Marathon.
Check it out @TheJTurk
Today is Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Today in Sports History
1986 – a record no one wants… Bob Brenley (San Francisco) tied a major league baseball record when he committed four errors in one inning.
1994 – It was announced that the season was over for the National Baseball League on the 34th day of the players strike.
2003 – Vinny Testaverde with the Jets became the ninth player in NFL history to pass for over 40,000 yards. Ended his career with 46,233 yards passing. Vinny was a 2 Pro Bowler and 2 time all pro in 21 seasons in the NFL.
Kurt Warner had 32,344. Bradshaw had 27,989 yards. Joe Namath had 27,663.
Today in Music history
1994 – The Temptations receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
1995 – Earth, Wind & Fire receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday of the Day:
Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na is 74