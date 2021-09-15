Sports ‘n Stuff 9/15/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Taco Bell is testing out what they’re calling a 30-day “Tacos Lover’s Pass.
It allows customers to get one taco a day for 30 days.
So far they are only testing the pass at select locations in Tucson, Arizona, with prices for the pass ranging from $5 to $10 based on the location.
The Manning broadcast, otherwise known as the MNF Megacast was a hit and gave viewers several different ways to watch the game. This is a game changer for watching MNF.
In other football broadcasting news,
RGlll is apparently lobbying for a comeback in Washington as the Football Team’s new quarterback.
Washington lost more than just the game in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in the first half and did not return. Taylor Heinicke came in and played well, passing for 122 yards and 1 touchdown in the 20-16 loss. Fitzpatrick has since been placed on the injured reserve list.
Robert Griffen lll is currently working as an analyst for ESPN college football.
The Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejection after the sideline incident in KC may not be over yet. Harrison was ejected after the sideline scuffle but now President of the NFLPA and Browns’ center JC Tretter believes the assistant coach of the Chiefs should be held accountable as well. Tretter said, “I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard – if not a higher standard – than Ronnie,” Tretter said. “Being the first one in there and being a coach, putting his hands on an opposing player. I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league.”
The first week of the NFL season is history. Here are some Fantasy Football Facts:
- Tom Brady is eternal and defies time & conventional logic.
- Dak Prescott is back and set up for an elite season.
- The connection between Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase looks like the real deal, and they’re going to be just fine.
- The Eagles could be an underrated commodity this season and should be scoring a lot of points.
- The Falcons…not so much.
- Fans in Denver are going to have to wait for the eventual breakout of Jerry Jeudy.
- Tua Tagovailoa & Jaylen Waddle have a magical connection that’ll likely last throughout the year.
- Matthew Stafford looks to be set to regain his place atop the high-scoring fantasy quarterbacks.
Keegan-Michael Key has been added to the cast of the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel. “Wonka” will have a story focusing on the chocolate and candy mogul in his younger days…before he made his name. 25 year old Oscar nominee, Timothee Chalamet has already signed on for the title role, but Key’s role and character details are still being kept under wraps.
Lebron’s coming back, sort of….
Look forward to a new documentary about LeBron James. “I Promise” has been picked up by YouTube Originals, and will premiere on the site September 28th. The documentary film tells the story of the NBA superstar’s groundbreaking I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, which he opened in 2018.
Tommy Lee has given his stamp of approval to the upcoming Hulu series “Pam & Tommy”
Pamela Anderson has previously bashed the show as “god awful” and a “joke”
Lily James (Mama Mia) and Sebastian Stan (Marvel movies) play the couple in the series, which follows them through the release of their sex tape. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,”Lee says he knows Sebastian, and heard it’s going to be a “really beautiful story.”
Today in Sports History
1946 – A Brooklyn Dodgers-Chicago Cubs game was called when players, umpires and fans were attacked by gnats. Fausto Carmona woulda played thru it!
1963 – All three Alou brothers – Felipe, Matty and Jesus – played in the outfield at the same time for the San Francisco Giants in a 13-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
1978 – Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks to win his 3rd World Heavyweight Boxing title.
In Pop Culture History:
1983 – The Huey Lewis and the News album “Sports” was released. Sports was ranked number 2 on the Billboard year-end album chart for 1984 and spawned four top-ten hits. The number 1 selling album in 1983, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
Happy Birthday today
Baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Cleveland Indian Gaylord Perry is 83 (FAST FACT: He played for eight different teams including the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers)