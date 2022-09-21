Sports ‘n Stuff 9-21-22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

A source has told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Joe Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Browns as the cornerback ends a 12-year NFL career spent in Cleveland and Pettsburgh.

Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the decision to retire to Schefter.

A first-round selection by the Browns in 2010, Haden was a two-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland (2013, ’14) while tallying at least three interceptions in five of seven seasons.

In his NFL career, Haden made 148 starts and totaled 615 tackles, 29 interceptions and 2 touchdowns. He was selected to three Pro Bowls.

Going to an NFL game can be very expensive…

If you take everything into account, parking, tickets, drinks & dogs, the 49ers are the most expensive team to go watch. . .

going to a 49ers game in the Bay Area averages out to over $1,000 for two adults and two kids.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the second-most expensive.

The Cardinals were the cheapest for a family of four, at just over $200.

The cheapest cost at a Browns’ game including parking, 4 tickets, 2 beers, 2 pops and 4 hot dogs = $401.25

“The Wall Street Journal” did an article last week on how young people love logo shirts for old bands, even if they’ve never heard their music. And a new poll just backed it up. 25% of Americans have worn a shirt for a band they don’t really follow. And for people under 30, it’s 41%.

A poll last year found the most popular band logo shirts are AC/DC, Aerosmith, Queen, Pink Floyd, and Green Day.

What the WHAT Random Fact of the Day!

There are several colleges in the U.S. where you’re required to pass a SWIMMING TEST to graduate, including three Ivy League schools: Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, MIT, Bryn Mawr, and Swarthmore.



Even, David Beckham had to wait 13 hours in line to see The Queen’s casket this week. So what’s the longest YOU’VE ever waited in line for something? A new poll found that for most of us, it’s only an hour or two. But close to one in ten people have waited five hours or more in a line.

Don’t tell me how to get to Sesame Street, it’s not safe!

A 16-year-old kid in Canada got arrested for carjacking someone recently . . . on a road in Toronto called “Sesame Street.”

The long-rumored rematch between boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor is in the works for 2023.

The two faced off in what remains Mayweather’s final pro boxing match back in 2017.. The Las Vegas bout, which earned Mayweather $275 million and McGregor $85 million according to Forbes, ended with the boxer scoring a 10th-round technical knockout over the mixed martial artist. With payouts of that size, it is not a huge surprise the two fighters would like to make round two happen, though nothing official has been announced about a fight as of yet.

Sams Charania Senior lead NBA Insider/Writer/Analyst for The Athletic and Stadium; tweeted out this afternoon

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises.

The Guardians take on the White Sox tonight in the Windy City.

Tristan Mckenzie goes for the Guards who are now firmly in first place in the AL Central at 81-67

The magic number to clinch the division is 10 but realistically it’s 9 since there is no tie breaker. Cleveland clinched their season series against the Sox last night winning for the 10th time out of 19 games with 2 remaining.

Today is Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

63 years ago – In 1959, the amazing instrumental “Sleep Walk”, by Santo & Johnny, hit #1 on the pop singles chart.

52 years ago – In 1970, ABC’s “Monday Night Football” debuted. The Browns beat the visiting Jets 31-21, and the announcing team was Howard Cosell, “Dandy” Don Meredith and Keith Jackson. Frank Gifford replaced Keith Jackson the next season. R.I.P. Frank.

32 years ago – In 1990, the mob movie “Goodfellas” was released, starring Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci.

Dave Coulier is 63. Uncle Joey on “Full House” and “Fuller House”. He dated Alanis Morissette

Bill Murray is 72. Seems to have more fun offscreen than on these days, doing stuff like taking tickets at minor league baseball games, crashing parties and driving a taxi so the cabbie can sit in the back and play saxophone.