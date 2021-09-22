Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/22/2021

follow JT on
In Columbus, a high school football referee crew found themselves trapped in a locker room. After a “controversial call” was made in the game between Grove City and Central Crossing. When the game ended, the ref crew went into their locker room to evaluate their performance and someone outside the room decided to barricade them inside by blocking the door with a vending machine. Eventually, three of the refs were able to move the door enough so they could get out. An investigation is now in progress in conjunction with local police.
Based on data, since 1970, the Brown Bear has been the deadliest animal in North America, blamed for 70 deaths in the past 50 years.
Deadliest Animals In North America
- Brown bear, 70
- Shark and snake, 57
- Black bear, 54
- Alligator, 33
- Cougar, 16
- Polar bear, 10
- Wolf, 2
States with the Most Deadly Animal Attacks
- Texas, 520
- California, 299
- Florida, 247
- North Carolina, 180
- Tennessee, 170
Oscar De La Hoya is eager to get back in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
The former world champion, who hasn’t fought since a 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao, told TMZ Sports he plans to call out Mayweather for a rematch for his next fight.
“I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million,” De La Hoya said. “Let’s do it.”
The hostage crisis in Malaysia has ended after a wild monkey dog-napped a puppy and kept it for three days.
The two-week-old puppy was grabbed by a macaque and carried to the top of a telephone pole, after which the monkey carried the puppy over rooftops and walk on power lines to stay out of reach.
The exhausted and hungry puppy was finally saved after the people trying to rescue it started throwing rocks at the monkey, which caused it to drop the puppy into the bushes below unharmed.
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored 4 TD’s in the Monday night game vs. the Lions. But almost paid a huge price. He lost his football shaped necklace in the end zone. The pendant held his father’s ashes. Jones said: “If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it. So I know he’s smiling.” Yeah, and with four touchdowns—67 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving, not a bad night. A trainer found the necklace after the game.
TikToker, Andy Jiang has debunked 3 movie myths:
- Chloroform – We’ve all seen it poured onto a cloth and used to instantly knock someone out. It doesn’t work like that. In fact, you’re probably looking at around five minutes for it to do the trick.
- Grenades – How many times have you seen someone pull the pin out of a grenade with their teeth. In real life, you wouldn’t. The pins are designed to be hard to remove and using your teeth to do it would likely damage them.
- Quicksand – It’s just mud and water, and perhaps clay. It’s not going to kill you, and likely won’t go past your waist.
The Indians’ season is over, but there’s still one thing to look forward to down the stretch as closer Emmanuel Clase has a great shot at taking home the AL Rookie of the Year prize. The hard-throwing right-hander owns a 1.41 ERA and has converted 23 of 27 saves thanks to a devastating cutter, which might be the best pitch in the majors.
The Tribe managed to beat the Royals last night 4-1. With 12 games left in the season.
The Indians are scheduled to play KC again tonight at 6:10 weather permitting.
Logan Allen scheduled to start for the soon to be Guardians.
Today is Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Today in Sports History
1968 – Cesar Tovar (Twins) became the second major league baseball player to play all nine positions in one game. Bert Camponeris of the KC Athletics and Scott Sheldon formerly of the Oakland A’s playing in Japan are the other 2 players to play all 9 positions in a professional baseball game.
1969 – Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run. Mays hit 660 in his career.
2006 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) tied Hank Aaron’s National League home run record when he hit is 733rd.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Scott Baio is 61 (“Happy Days,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Charles In Charge,” “Diagnosis: Murder,” “See Dad Run”)
Whitesnake’s David Coverdale is 70
Joan Jett is 63