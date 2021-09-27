Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/27/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The United States brought home the 43rd Ryder Cup—and they did it by scoring the largest margin of victory in the modern history of the event. The youngest US team ever assembled, Collin Morikawa helped to deliver the 19-9 win—and would hand Europe its worst Ryder Cup loss ever.
The 74th annual Tony Awards were last night
It honored the best of Broadway from 2019-2020
“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” was the big winner of the night. For a complete list of winners, head over to whbc.com, Kenny and JT Show page
Best Play
- Grand Horizons
- The Inheritance (**WINNER**)
- Sea Wall/A Life
- Slave Play
- The Sound Inside
Best Musical
- Jagged Little Pill
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical (**WINNER**)
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
- Betrayal
- Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- A Soldier’s Play (**WINNER**)
Best Book of a Musical
- Jagged Little Pill – Diablo Cody (**WINNER**)
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical – John Logan
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- A Christmas Carol – Music: Christopher Nightingale (**WINNER**)
- The Inheritance – Music: Paul Englishby
- The Rose Tattoo – Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
- Slave Play – Music: Lindsay Jones
- The Sound Inside – Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Ian Barford, Linda Vista
- Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance (**WINNER**)
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
- Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
- Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
- Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
- Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
- Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
- Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside (**WINNER**)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (**WINNER**)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
- Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (**WINNER**)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
- James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
- David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play (**WINNER**)
- John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
- Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
- Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
- Annie McNamara, Slave Play
- Lois Smith, The Inheritance (**WINNER**)
- Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (**WINNER**)
- Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
- Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
- Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
- Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
- Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill (**WINNER**)
- Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Kareem Abdul Jabbar blasted unvaccinated NBA players, saying “They are failing to live up to the responsibilities that come with celebrity. The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.”
The Ravens’ Justin Tucker booted a 66-yard field goal—setting a new NFL record and give Baltimore a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
Here’s this weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – $13.3-million
- “Dear Evan Hansen” – $7.5-million
- “Free Guy” – $4.1-million
- “Candyman” – $2.5-million
- “Cry Macho” – $2.1-million
- “Jungle Cruise” – $1.7-million
- “Malignant” – $1.5-million
- “Copshop” – $1.3-million
- “PAW Patrol: The Movie” – $1.1-million
- “Love Story” – $971-million
We’re just over a month away from Halloween, it’s time to start thinking about candy. It’s hard to believe but an Easter classic will now be available this year – Halloween Peeps!
Skulls, Pumpkins, Ghosts and Monsters will cost you a buck for a three pack, and $1.49 – $1.79 for a six-pack; Black Cat Peeps will run a dollar for a 4-count package and $1.49 – $1.79 for an eight-count package.
Matt Amodio passed the million-dollar mark on “jeopardy.”
He outlasted six hosts as he became the third winningest contestant in the show’s history.
Here’s this weeks AP college football rankings
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Ohio State
Today is Monday, September 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1923 – Lou Gehrig (New York Yankees) hit his first of 493 career home runs.
1983 – Larry Bird signed a seven-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth $15 million. The contract made him the highest paid Celtic in history.
1999 – The last game was played at Tiger Stadium. The Detroit Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-2.
On this date in music history
1964 – The Beach Boys appeared on the Ed Sullivan show for the first time and performed, “I Get Around.”
Celebrity Mic Drop Birthday today
Meat Loaf is 74 (His given name Michael Lee Aday)