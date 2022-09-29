Sports ‘n Stuff 9/29/22

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

Police have not said whether speeding was involved when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in a single-car accident this week. But Garrett reportedly has a history of unsafe driving.

Although police are still investigating the cause of this week’s crash, in which Garrett flipped his Porsche, WKYC reports that Garrett has at least 6 speeding tickets in the Cleveland area since 2017.

On September 24 of last year, Garrett was stopped for driving 120 mph. The very next day, he was ticketed again, this time for driving 105 mph. Both of those infractions happened on Interstate 71 in suburban Cleveland, where the speed limit is 70 mph.

It’s National Coffee Day, and a few chains have FREE coffee deals.

Dunkin’ is giving Perks members a free medium coffee with any purchase.

Burger King rewards members can get a free iced coffee by ordering online.

Wendy’s has a free small coffee deal with any mobile order.

Pilot Flying J rest stops are giving rewards members free coffee in any size at 650 locations.

So buy something at Pilot Flying J to help Jimmy pay for that $230 million guaranteed contract!

Rapper Coolio was found dead yesterday on the bathroom floor of his friend’s house. The cause is still unknown. He was 59 years old. Paramedics think it was a heart attack.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” “Fantastic Voyage”

What the What? Random Fact of the Day:

Panera was originally called the St. Louis Bread Company. Guess where It’s still the St. Louis Bread Company? St. Louis! where there are over 100 locations.

Just over two years into his NFL career, Jonathan Taylor has already established himself as one of the league’s best running backs. He’s also one of the healthiest. The star running back sat out Wednesday’s Colts practice while battling toe soreness. And it was, according to Taylor, the first time in his entire football career — dating all the way back to high school — that he’d ever missed a practice due to injury.

Week 3 of the NFL season produced a few of the strangest plays that football fans have probably ever seen. One of which was the infamous “butt punt” in which Miami Dolphins punter kicked the ball right into the rear end of his blocker and the ball ricocheted out of the back of the end zone for a Buffalo Bills safety.

After being initially scored as a blocked punt by the Bills defense, the play is now being officially scored as a punt for a loss of one yard by the punter.

Not a big deal unless you started the Buffalo Defense in your fantasy league and recorded 2 points for a blocked kick and 2 points for a safety.

Now we’re talking about a big change considering that a fantasy manager is losing two.

Here’s a look at the top 5 movies this week at the Box Office:

1. Don’t Worry Darling

2. The Woman King

3. Avatar, 2022 Re-release

4. Barbarian

5. See How They Run

Aaron Judge hit Home Run #61 last night in Toronto which ties him for the American League season mark with the late Roger Maris.

Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961.

Maris’ mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him with 73 in 2001. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

The Guardians wrap up their 3 game regular season series with the Rays today. First pitch at 6:10 with Cal Quantrill on the hill for the G’s.

Today is Thursday September 29,2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

71 years ago 1951 – The first network football game was televised by CBS-TV in color. The game was between the University of California and the University of Pennsylvania.

37 years ago – In 1985, “MacGyver” debuted on ABC. It ran for seven seasons and starred Richard Dean Anderson.

32 years ago – In 1990, Nelson hit #1 on the Hot 100 with “Can’t Live without your love and affection”. Gunner and Matthew are sons of the late Ricky Nelson.

Celebrity Birthdays today

NBA Champion Kevin Durant is 34

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay is 65

Bryant Gumbel is 74.

Mark Farner is 74. The original singer for Grand Funk Railroad. You know their classic hits “”We’re an American Band” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.