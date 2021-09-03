Sports ‘n Stuff 9/3/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
As public health measures look to curb the spread of COVID-19, private businesses will be forced to adhere to vaccination mandates—or else. The local governments in the cities of New York and San Francisco have each passed new measures. Any NBA player on either the Nets, the Knicks or the Warriors will have to vaccinated or, they won’t be allowed to play in any home games.
This news comes less than a week after the NBA ruled all its referees must receive the vaccine before the season starts. It also comes on the heels of a new directive that states: personnel who work within 15 feet of players or referees during games must also be fully vaccinated.
Players visiting either city are still exempt from the new requirement—you gotta believe it’s only a matter of time until that changes too.
In other NBA news, The Brooklyn Nets signed Paul Millsap to an unspecified deal for the upcoming season. In his 16th year, Millsap will undoubtedly come off the bench—but his career average of 9 points and 4.7 rebounds can’t hurt.
A new video showing what appears to be Bigfoot has some people excited and amazed.
The video said to have been shot in Idaho is clearer than usual.
Some say this video may be the best-quality clip of Bigfoot ever taken.
Paramount has pushed the releases of a few blockbusters movies to 2022
“Top Gun: Maverick” will now premiere on May 27th, 2022
“Mission: Impossible 7” will debut on September 30th, 2022
“Jackass Forever” has been pushed to February 4th, 2022
Speaking of Hollywood,
When it comes to style, Brad Pitt is a simple man.
The Oscar winner, 57, dished on his evolving sense of style in a new interview where he admitted he prioritizes feeling at ease in his clothes over the glitz and glamour that comes along with being a Hollywood movie star.
You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that,” Pitt told Esquire in an interview published yesterday.
“Easy for you, You’re Brad Freaking Pitt!”
EA Sports has unleashed a bunch of new features to the lates version of Madden NFL 22.
Here is just a few of the updates.
NFL Authenticity Updates:
- New Falcons, Cowboys, Colts, Packers, and Chiefs Throwbacks have been added:
- Chiefs – 1970’s Home and Away
- Falcons – 1990’s Away, 1970’s Away, 1989 Home and Away
- Cowboys – 1994 MNF All White Throwback, 1976 Home and Away, 1992 Home and Away
- Colts – 1960’s Away, 1995 Home and Away
- Packers – 75th Anniversary Away, 1988 Home and Away
- Giants new White pants added
- Patriots sock stripes fixed to show red stripe correctly
- Lions and Steelers field-art and Saints stadium updates
- Fixed an issue with Riddell TK helmet
- Fixed multiple players mouthpiece and chinstrap alignment, including Jamie Collins and Malik Hooker
- Likeness updates to the following coaches: Frank Reich, Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Vrabel
- Updated likeness of QB Cam Newton so that his dreads hairstyle appears with his helmet on
- Fixed issue in 2 stadiums where sideline characters were clipping through stadium walls
While we were busy watching the Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers last night 45-31,
The Indians were completing another 3 game sweep of the Royals
Lead by Owen Miller’s 3 run Dinger!
The Tribe is now 3 games over .500, have won 4 in a row and 7 of their last 10
Cleveland travels to Boston tonight to take on the Red Sox at 7:10.
Cal Quantrill 4-2 2.93 ERA goes for the good guys.
Today is Friday, September 3, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1895 – The first professional football game was played in Latrobe, PA. The Latrobe YMCA defeated the Jeannette Athletic Club 12-0.
1970 – Vince Lombardi died of cancer at the age of 57.
2000 – In his second stint with the Indians, Kenny Lofton tied a major league record when he scored in his 18th straight game.
1942 – Frank Sinatra started his solo singing career.
Celebrity birthdays today:
Charlie Sheen is 56 (“Platoon,” “Wall Street,” “Young Guns,” “Eight Men Out,” “Major League,” “Hot Shots!,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Anger Management”) (FAST FACT: His birth name is Carlos Irwin Estévez)
Co-founder of The Beach Boys’ Al Jardine is 79. Jardine sang lead on “Help me Rhonda.”