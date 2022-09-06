Sports ‘n Stuff 9/6/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Philadelphia topped a list of the rudest cities in the U.S., according to its OWN RESIDENTS.

But the “Philadelphia Inquirer” says the city isn’t rude, it’s just honest and “straight-forward.”



Here’s the Top 10 rudest cities, according to their residents:



1. Philadelphia



2. Memphis



3. New York City



4. Las Vegas



5. Boston



6. Detroit



7. San Francisco



8. Washington, D.C.



9. Los Angeles



10. Houston

CBS Sports top 5 college football rankings

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State Did Notre Dame provide a blueprint on how to slow down the nation’s most explosive offense? Defensive coordinator Al Golden dropped two safeties deep and kept everything underneath vs. C.J. Stroud.

4. Texas A&M

5. Michigan

Followed by Baylor, Utah, Miami, Oklahoma St. and Oklahoma.

Here are the Top Signs Labor Day Weekend is Over

It’s Tuesday and you still smell like barbecue

You’re wearing white today because you’re a rebel

You no longer have to be nice to your neighbor with a pool

Chlorine is 50% off

Teachers counting down until Columbus Day

You just unpacked all of your sweatshirts

You’re about to say goodbye to your tan lines

You’re dreaming about Memorial Day Weekend

At the box office over Labor Day Weekend, numbers weren’t great but Maverick is back on top

1.) Top Gun: Maverick

2.) Bullet Train

3.) Spider-Man: No Way Home

4.) DC League of Super-Pets

5.) The Invitation

Mariah Carey spent Labor Day at Cedar Point. The pop superstar posted a couple of photos on instagram with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint!”, the singer of the greatest Christmas song in pop music history posted in the caption. “Never again with the heels though!”

As it continues to navigate new corporate waters in the wake of longtime CEO Vince McMahon’s scandal-shrouded retirement in July,

WWE Corp. has promoted Paul Levesque known as “Triple H” during his days in the ring to chief content officer. Which means he basically comes up with the weird names of these matches.

No wonder Scotty Pippen has been trolling Michael Jordan….It might not have anything to do with the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Larsa Pippen has social media going nuts this week after the “Real Housewives of Miami” star was spotted on what appeared to be a double date with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus over the weekend, TMZ reported.

Pippen’s EX is dating MJ’s son…. Allegedly.

The Guardians snapped a 5 game losing streak and remain in first place in the AL Central holding on to beat the Royals in extra innings last night, 6-5.

Cleveland is back in action tonight with the Biebs on the hill vs. KC at 8:10.

Today is Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

121 years ago – In 1901, President William Mckinley was shot at point blank range at the World’s Fair in New York. He died from his wounds eight days later.

27 years ago – In 1995, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record by playing his 2,131st consecutive game. He ended the streak with 1 more game.

26 years ago – In 1996, Baltimore Orioles DH Eddie Murray hit his 500th Home run, joining Hank Aaron and Willie Mays as the only players with 3,000 hits AND 500 homers.



Celebrating Birthdays today

Jane Curtin is 75 (“Saturday Night Live, and a host of movies including “Boneheads.” (FAST FACT: In 1986, she was included on the list of the “Top Prime Time Actors and Actresses of All Time”)

Funnyman Jeff Foxworthy is 64

Idris Elba is 50 (“The Wire,” BBC’s “Luther,” “American Gangster,” “Thor,” “Prometheus,” “Pacific Rim,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Beasts of No Nation”)

Rosie Perez is 58 (“Do The Right Thing,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Fearless,” “The Take”)

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is 79