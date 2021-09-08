Sports ‘n Stuff 9/8/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
According to a new study by the American Gaming Association, more than 45 million Americans, will be placing bets on NFL games this season.
When asked who they’d place a bet on to win the Super Bowl this year the Kansas City Chiefs were the top choice (15%), followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11%) and the Dallas Cowboys (7%).
Each year, ESPN puts its NFL simulation machine in full motion to gain insight on the 2021 season. One such simulation came up with these results.
- Jacksonville starts strong and ekes into the number seven playoff spot.
- The Bears overcome a shaky start from Andy Dalton and barely make the playoffs thanks to Justin Fields
- The Seahawks start off 0-8, on their way to a 5-12 season.
- The Carolina Panthers are one of five 5-12 teams and end up earning the number one draft pick thanks to tiebreakers.
- The rest of the NFL finally figures out Lamar Jackson, who leads the team to a 7-10 season.
- Cleveland takes down Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs.
- Green Bay bests the Bucs in the NFC Championship game.
- The Buffalo Bills are your Super Bowl LVI champions.
Audio of a four-year-old talking duck named Ripper recently surfaced. The recording was made in Australia back in the 1980s and features Ripper saying “you bloody fool” over and over, and that wasn’t his only trick; he could also imitate the sound of a door slamming.
Logan Paul has launched his own cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo, where owners can “breed,” collect and trade hybrid animals via NFTs. The creatures include Panda Elephants, Penguin Sharks, and Lion Kittens… and some folks think the pics of these hybrid animals look a little familiar. Paul is accused of stealing Adobe Stock Images and photoshopping them together to create the NFTs, which are being sold for thousands of dollars. So far, Paul hasn’t responded to the allegations.This past June, Paul fought Floyd Meyweather in an exhibition boxing match.
A Florida man fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists away. He said he planted the tree in a particularly stubborn pothole along a private drive in south Fort Myers because he was tired of filling the hole with cement multiple times.County officials said it’s up to the business owners to maintain the street because it’s a private drive. Raymond said the banana tree is an attention-grabbing repair that makes sure “nobody gets hurt.” But some say they’re surprised to see a tree planted in a road.
The Cavaliers haven’t given up on a trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, they are still trying to land Simmons, and on paper they can make a compelling offer. One such theory suggests the Cavs could offer Philadelphia a package of picks similar to what Brooklyn gave up for James Harden.A Simmons trade could also serve as a solution to the Kevin Love problem.The Cavs would need to send out a sizable chunk of salary to match money in a Simmons deal, and including Love could get him to a winning team without him having to make a financial sacrifice. Throw in other young players such as Isaac Okoro and Cleveland has all of the pieces it needs to make a competitive offer for Simmons. STAY TUNED!
Good Morning America revealed the names joining the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” dance competition show …
The cast includes The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots,
Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Autin Green,
Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu,
Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby,
former NBA player Iman Shumpert,
country star Jimmie Allen, (recently opened for Brad Paisley at Concert for Legends
YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa,
Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore,
The Bachelor’s Matt James,
Spice Girls’ Melanie C.,
The Office’s Melora Hardin,
Olivia Jade,
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.
Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove, “Sensei! John Kreese”
And WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
The Indians dropped another game to the Twins last night 3-0
Now sitting at .500 68-68
Tristan McKenzie goes for the Tribe tonight. Hear the game on 1480 WHBC at 6:10
Today is Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Today in Sports History
1965 – Bert Campaneris became the first major league baseball player to play all nine positions in one game.
1973 – Hank Aaron hit his 709th home run. Hammerin’ Hank hit a total of 755 dingers in his career.
1986 – Herschel Walker made his start in the National Football League (NFL) after leaving the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.
2002 – The NFL’s Houston Texans played their first regular season game. The beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-10.