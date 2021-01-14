Sports ‘n Stuff!

Lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La., a few miles from the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Mississippi residents have crossed over state lines for a chance at winning an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
There was no power ball winner last night so Saturday’s drawing will be worth $640 million. Meanwhile tomorrows mega millions is up to $750 million.
Stephen a Smith (ESPN) made a call for Kyrie Irving to retire yesterday from basketball. If a guy making upwards of $30 million a year doesn’t show up for work and gives no excuses. Maybe he’s right. Kyrie has missed the nets last four games for personal reasons.
Dog owners remember you need to get a license. deadline is January 31. Dogs older than three months must be licensed. Dog license cost $15 before deadline after that it’s $30 bucks per dog after deadline.
Three NBA games were postponed Wednesday as the league continues to grapple with COVID-19.Last night’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns was postponed, and the league later did the same to tomorrow’s matchups between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, as well as the Golden State Warriors and host Suns. And all, nine NBA games have been postponed so far this season, 8 since Sunday. On Wednesday, the league said that 497 players tested for COVID-19 since Jan. 6, 16 players have returned confirmed positives.
The 2021 Kennedy Center honorees have been announced. This year’s class includes Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, Joan Baez, Debbie Allen and violinist Midori. The medallion ceremonies will be held the week of May 17th and the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors TV special will air on CBS June 6th.
Rob Gronkoeski has three Super Bowl wins in his career and decided it was time to test the durability of one of his trophies. With the help of Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, Gronk pushed the case containing his Lombardi Trophy off a ledge. The trophy ended up with a sizable dent on it but it didn’t seem to bother the NFL tight end who simply said “that’s what you do when you’re the champ.”
CLIFFS NOTES on the James Harden trade:
- TO NETS: James Harden, 2024 2nd-round pick from the Cavaliers
- PLAYERS TO ROCKETS: Victor Oladipo (from Pacers), Dante Elum (from Cavs), Radions Kurucs (from Nets)
- PICKS TO ROCKETS: Brooklyn’s three unprotected first-round draft picks — 2022, 2024 and 2026 — in the deal, plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. Also, Cleveland’s 2022 first-round pick, via the Milwaukee Bucks.
- TO PACERS: Caris LeVert (from Rockets via Nets); 2023 second-round pick from the Rockets
- TO CAVALIERS Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince from Nets
The Rock Hall will reopen its doors to the public Sunday, January 17. with the proper health and safety precautions in place to protect staff and guests.
According to their release, the Rock Hall will be offering free admission to healthcare workers and their families on Sunday, January 17, as a special thanks for their time, energy, and compassion during the ongoing pandemic. The museum will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will need to purchase tickets in advance on their website.
“Sopranos” Fans will have to wait a little longer to see “The Sopranos” hit the big screen. The prequel film to the beloved HBO series, “Many Saints Of New York, has been delayed again – this time, by almost an entire year, now due for release on September 24th, 2021.
Thursday, January 14, 2021…Today in Sports History:
1936 – Cecil “Tiny” Thompson (Boston Bruins) became the first NHL goalie to receive credit for an assist.
1948 – Plastic helmets were prohibited in the NFL.
1951 – The first National Football League Pro Bowl All-Star Game was played in Los Angeles, CA.
1954 – Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married. The marriage only lasted nine months.
1973 – The Miami Dolphins won Super Bowl VII and became the first NFL team to go undefeated in a season.
1976 – Ted Turner completed the purchase of the Atlanta Braves.
1989 – Bobby Knight won his 500th career victory as a college basketball coach. “The General” was born in Massillon and is 80 years old. When he retired in 2008, Knight ended his career with 902 victories.
Today in music history/pop culture:
|1970 – Diana Ross performed for the last time with the Supremes during a show in Las Vegas,NV NV.
1972 – Sanford & Son debuted on NBC
|1997 – The Beach Boys guest starred on ABC-TV’s “Home Improvement”.
Celebrity Birthdays
Carl Weathers – 73 “Apollo Creed”
L.L. Cool J. – 53 rapper/actor
Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) – 52!!