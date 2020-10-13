Sports ‘n Stuff!

Yesterday in the MLB bubble
TB held on to beat the Astros 4-2 and lead the best of 7 ALCS 2 games to none
Game 1 of the NLCS goes to the Braves as they upset the Dodgers 5-1
NLCS game 2 today at 6:05 on Fox sports 1
Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from tonights start with back spasms
Followed by game 3 ALCS at 8:40 on TBS
The Saints needed overtime to beat the Chargers last night in New Orleans 30-27
Week 5 of the NFL concludes tonight with the re-scheduled Titans vs. Bills game on CBS kick-off at 7pm. Buffalo is a 3.5 point favorite tonight in Tennessee.
Apple’s next iPhone is rumored to have a camera that would impress 007 and even some astronomers. According to reports, the iPhone 12 may have a 30x digital zoom.
Nothing confirmed as of yet, but there is a virtual Apple event going on today that is expected to spill the beans on their upcoming tech. This means the phone would be able to take clear pics from three times further away than any iPhone camera before it.
WalletHub has just come out with their list of the Fastest Growing Cities in America, ranking 515 cities on 17 key factors of growth and decline, over a seven-year period.
Factors include things like population growth, unemployment, median household income growth, median house price and more.
So, with all that in mind, the site has named Fort Myers, Florida as the fastest growing city in the U.S., with a score of 80.36 out of 100.
Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In The U.S.
- Ft. Myers, FL
- Bend, OR
- Meridian, ID
- Milpitas, CA
- Enterprise, NV
- Frisco, TX
- Town ‘n’ Country, FL
- Round Rock, TX
- Mount Pleasant, SC
- Nampa, ID
The Halloween decorations at a house in Riverdale Ca. are so realistic that neighbors have called the fire department on them numerous times…The pirates of the carribean themed burning house has been attracting 400 people per night. The display is so realistic that the owners now must call local fire department to let them know when they turn the deportations on.
Today & tomorrow is Amazon Prime day. They claim the deals to be bigger than Black Friday & Cyber Monday.
Original Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williamson (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter) and a cast of Broadway performers, will present a benefit reading of the all-new A Very Brady Musical…it will premiere Oct. 28 on YouTube.
The New NFL Power Rankings (according to ESPN) are out…Here are the top 10!
1. Seattle Seahawks (5-0)
- Green Bay Packers (5-0)
- Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (4-1)
- Buffalo Bills (4-0)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
- LA Rams (4-1)
- Tennessee Titans (3-0)
- New Orleans Saints (3-2)
- Cleveland Browns (4-1)
We’ve all heard the stories…The Browns haven’t been 4-1 since 1994 under coach Bill Belichik. The TV show “Friends” debuted and now add to that list…
The longest running number-one single of 1994 is “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men,
Tom Hanks was Forrest Gump at the box office, wins Oscar for lead actor and best movie in ’95.
O.J. and the White Bronco
Michael Jackson got married to Lisa Marie Presley
Tanya Harding & Nancy Kerrigan…Yikes…Why?
MLB was on strike
“Do you feel old yet or not even born yet?” Any way you slice it, we couldn’t be happier that the Cleveland Browns may be relevant again in the NFL.
Today is Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1903 – The Boston Red Sox defeated the Pittsburgh Pirate 3-0 in the first modern World Series. They won the series five games to three.
1967 – The first game of the new American Basketball Association was played. Pat Boone, the owner of the Oakland Oaks, sang the national anthem.
1971 – The first World Series night game was telecast on NBC. Baltimore defeated Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 4 at Three Rivers Stadium.
1971 – Bing Crosby, part owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, threw out the first ball in Game 4 of the World Series between the Pirates and the Orioles. Bing Crosby? Who knew?
Celebrating birthdays today
Sacha Baron Cohen is 49 (“Borat”)
Sammy Hagar is 73
Paul Simon is 79
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 78
Marie Osmond is 61
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58