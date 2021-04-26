Sports ‘n the Oscars

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
By the time Mr. Irrelevant is selected with 255th pick on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of dollars will be on the line at sportsbooks around the nation. That’s right, because you can bet on the draft.
Men’s Journal has ranked the top college quarterbacks in the order they should be drafted
- Trevor Lawrence (Clem)
- Justin Fields (OSU
- Zach Wilson (BYU)
- Trey Lance (North Dakota St.)
- Mac Jones (Ala.)
The 93rd annual Academy Awards is in the books. “Nomadland” was a big winner. Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were heavily favored, but Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand ended up winning. For the complete list of big nominations and winners, head over to whbc.com
The Kentucky derby draw is tomorrow morning at 11 AM which means Ernie Abood is just around the corner and we will have them on the program Wednesday at 5. The 147 th run for the roses is this Saturday.
Caitlyn Jenner has announced a run for governor of California. The longtime Republican filed the paperwork on Friday to challenge Democratic incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election. It’s being reported that the Kardashians won’t campaign for her.
In the NBA as of today, just six teams are clearly out of the playoff race: the Cavaliers, Pistons and Magic in the East; the Rockets, Timberwolves and Thunder in the West. Which means 24 teams are still either jockeying for better playoff spots or trying to make the new play-in format.
In the past, the team with the worst record had the greatest odds (25%) of winning the top draft pick, and was guaranteed a top-four pick. The team with the second-worst record had a 19.9% shot at the No. 1 pick, with the odds decreasing for the third-worst team (15.6%), the fourth-worst team (11.9%), and so on.
Now, the teams with the three worst records have identical odds of winning the top pick (14%) and of picking in the top four (52.1%). The team with the fourth-worst record isn’t far behind—with a 12.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick, and 48.1% chance of a top-four pick. Tank away, tank away, tank away all….but it really doesn’t matter!
Back in 2019, Conor McGregor made headlines after punching a guy in a bar fight. That incident led to McGregor being fined along with forcing him to apologize to the man he assaulted. So he bought the place and banned the guy who he punched from hanging out there.
Rob Gronkowski set a world record by catching a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet above him. Breaks a record for Highest altitude pass.
In Oklahoma, a woman who was trying to change her drivers license when she found there was warrant out for her arrest. According to the charges, she had failed to return a VHS tap of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” to a rental store in 1999. The video was rented at a business in Norman, Oklahoma that closed in 2008. The District Attorney in charge of the case says they’re dropping the charges, but the woman says the warrant explained something to her. She says she’s been let go from several jobs over the last 20 years without being given a reason; she thinks her bosses were doing a criminal background check, seeing “felony embezzlement” and letting her go.
Today in Sports History
1912 – Hugh Bradley (Boston Red Sox) hit the first home run in Fenway Park. “He was Your Cousin from Boston!”
1941 – An organ was played at a baseball stadium for the first time in Chicago, IL.
1995 – In Denver, CO, Coors Field officially opened. The Rockies beat the New York Mets 11-9 in 14 innings.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Carol Burnett is 88 (“The Carol Burnett Show”)
Kevin James is 56 (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Zookeeper,” “Grown Ups,” “King of Queens,” he will play Sean Peyton in “Home Team” due out on Netflix no release date yet.)