Sports ‘n the Oscars!

The 93rd Academy Awards is this Sunday at 8pm on ABC. Notable Oscar Nominations this year include:
Best Picture
- “The Father”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
- David Fincher, “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
- Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Actor In A Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Actress In A Leading Role
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Actor In A Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Actress In A Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”
Snoop Dogg celebrated 4/20 this year by dropping new music. “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” is the name of the new album in which he admits to smoking weed with some very High Profile individuals…”Get it? High!”
In one particular song he suggests that he actually smoked pot at the White House.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested Friday morning.
Layne was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle. He was also charged with two misdemeanors — driving with a suspended license and exceeding speed limits. The Steelers drafted Layne in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Michigan State. The 23-year-old appeared in 16 games last season and had 22 total tackles. Layne’s arrest occurred less than 20 miles northeast of Cleveland, where he went to high school.
Only a few days after the NFL officially loosened up its rules on uniform numbers, two of the league’s brightest stars are considering a number change. Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins have hinted they want to switch from the uniform numbers they have worn since entering the league.
Cook apparently is considering switching from No. 33 to No. 4 — the number he wore in high school and at Florida State.
Hopkins is already considering switching to No. 6 — the number he wore at Clemson.
Using Facebook, researchers put together an online survey on Hangovers. The survey gauged the booze consumption of 761 Dutch drinkers between 18- and 94-years old…over 60% of which were women. What they discovered was that it seems hangovers get “less severe” as you get older. Or older people just don’t drink as much.
Starting on May 5th, just one day after International Star Wars Day, Adidas is launching a new “Yoda” sneaker.
The shoe features Yoda on the upper heel, and on the sides, you’ll see the words, “Do or do not. There is no try.”
“How bout will not as in “I will not buy a pair of Yoda sneakers!”
Steph Curry is the reason why the Golden State Warriors remain in the Western Conference playoff picture. Curry is having a legendary season, averaging 38.7 points per game in the month of April alone and hit at least 10 3-pointers in four separate games during that span. Curry made it clear in an interview with BasketballNews.com that he is the clear choice for the MVP award this season. Curry has won MVP twice.
In Evansville Indiana, theses broke into a local Denny’s and made their own breakfast…Their Moons over Mi-hammy should be illegal!” The pair could face misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges.
Today is Friday, April 23, 2021
Today in Sports History
1948 – Johnny Longden became the first race jockey to ride 3,000 career winners. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is next Saturday. Ernie Abood joins us next Wednesday at 5 to pick more losers.
1954 – Hank Aaron (Milwaukee Braves) hit his first major league home run. Ended his career with 755 dingers.
1964 – Ken Johnson (Houston Astros) threw the first no-hitter for a loss. The game was lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds due to two errors.
1989 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last regular season game in the NBA. Jabbar played a total of 1,560 games in his NBA career
Music History today
1985 – “We are the World” album was released. The single sold in excess of 20 million copies and remains the 8th highest selling single in Rock history.
|1997 – The Four Tops received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Lee Majors is 82 (“The Big Valley,” “Six Million Dollar Man,” “The Fall Guy”)
Valerie Bertinelli – 61 “One Day at a Time”
Wrestler (and Host of “Wipeout”) John Cena is 44 (FAST FACTS, he won over 10 world championships and broke the record with his 11 WWE championship)
