Sports & Rock Hall of Famer Calls it Quits

Apparently the Oakland Athletics’ brass were back in Las Vegas on Wednesday to continue discussions on a potential relocation.

Team owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval were to meet with various resort operators on the north Strip.

Daredevil or Dumb…- While on a shark tagging expedition off the coast of South Carolina, Taylor Horton was videoed putting his arm around an 11-foot shark.

The wildlife photographer was helping put specially-created tags on the dorsal fins of the predators to track their migration habits.

Horton’s friend Chip Michalove said that the sharks “lose all aggression” when they get close to the boat.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he is retiring from touring due to declining health. The 74-year-old Black Sabath singer was due to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe later this year, but in a statement said that he has “come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable … as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

In Michigan, A dad let his six-year-old son play a game on his phone, but he ended up ordering $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub . . . leading to a PARADE of delivery cars. It would’ve been more, but his credit card got locked.

LeBron, James and the Lakers are at Indiana tonight to take on the Pacers. No telling whether he’ll play this evening but we expect him to and get a little bit closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scoring title.

He’s still 177 points away from the record.

In March, “Creed 3” will be hitting movie theater screens. Before that even happens, though, Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that “Creed 4” is already in the works.

Since he already fought Dragos kid, maybe this time he’ll take on Clubber Lang Jr.

The NFL Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon. The multi-day AFC vs NFC competition begins tonight at with your top voted NFL Pro Bowl players competing in epic skills challenges. The Pro Bowl Games competition culminates with 7v7 AFC. vs. NFC action-packed Flag football games at Allegiant Stadium.

Cavs try to get back on the right track taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both teams struggling right now 4-6 over their last 10 games. Something’s gotta give.

Cavs are 5.5 pt favorites tonight.

Today is Thursday February 2, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture

147 years ago – In 1876, baseball’s National League was founded.

136 years ago – In 1887, the first Groundhog Day was celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

1959 – Frankie Avalon’s “Venus” was released.

Nine years ago – In 2014, the Seattle Seahawks annihilated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48. The score: 43-to-8.

Celebrity Birthdays today