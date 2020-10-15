Sports & Stuff!

Last night in the bubble
Dodgers thumped the Braves scoring 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 15-3 blowout
Atlanta leads that series 2-1
Astros beat the Rays 4-3
Tampa Bay leads the ALCS 3-1
ALCS today at 5 on TBS
NLCS at 8 on FOX
Around the NFL…
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice today with an undisclosed illness…..STAY TUNED!
According to the Boston Globe, The New England Patriots officially activated quarterback Cam Newton off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
Running back Le’Veon Bell intends to sign with either the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills and could make his decision as early as Thursday, a source told ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler.
The Atlanta Falcons have shut down their facility today and are working remotely due to COVID-19 issues, the team announced.
The team has confirmed one positive test belonging to a team personnel member.
Falcons are scheduled to play at Minnesota this Sunday at 1pm.
NFL trade deadline is November 3rd
There are 4 vacancy’s for head coaching jobs in the NBA
Rockets
Thunder
Pacers
Pelicans
Former Cavs HC Ty Lue accepts 5 yr. deal with the Clippers as HC.
The Houston Rockets have been in talks with Jeff Van Gundy to be there next ex-coach!
Earlier today, Rockets GM Daryl Morey stepped down.
“Forbes” has released its richest self-made women list. and yes, Oprah is the top celebrity in the mix with a net worth of $2.6-billion. here’s a list of other celebrities making the list.
- Madonna – $550M
- Celine Dion – $455M
- Beyoncé – $420M
- Barbra Streisand – $400M
- Ellen DeGeneres – $370M
- Taylor Swift – $365M
- Reese Witherspoon – $200M
- Lady Gaga – $150M
- Jennifer Lopez – $150M
Some of the most iconic film roles were almost played by different actors
Han Solo in “Star Wars” was almost played by Al Pacino instead of Harrison Ford.
Clare Danes & Gwyneth Paltro were almost cast in “Titanic” the role of Rose went to Kate Winslets
Russell Crow almost starred in “Lord Of The Rings.” He was offered the role of Aragorn that went to Viggo Mortensen.
Emilia Clark (Game of Thrones) almost cast as Anastasia in “50 Shades of Grey” the role went to Dakota Johnson.
Joaquin Phoenix has nabbed his next role after his Oscar-winning performance in “Joker.” The actor will play Napoleon Bonaparte in the new movie “Kitbag.”
Speaking of Napoleon as in Dynamite….Joe Flacco gets his second consecutive start for the Jets as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins Sunday at 4.
Conor McGregor revealed on twitter yesterday that he has accepted a January 23 fight against Dustin Poirier.
He also said that he wants the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
McGregor has expressed interest in facingManny Pacquiao in the boxing ring and even stated on social media that part of the reason he wants to face Poirier is because Poirier is a southpaw–like Pacquiao—and known as one of the better boxers in MMA.
Brooklyn Nets have revealed a sweet throwback uniform that they’ll sport next basketball season and they’re tie-dye. Check out these threads on my twitter page @TheJTurk
Today is Thursday, October 15, 2020
Today in
Sports History
2001 – The 0-4 Dallas Cowboys and the 0-4 Washington Redskins played on Monday Night Football. It was the only time in the 31-year history of Monday Night Football that two 0-4 teams played. The Cowboys won the game 9-7.
1989 – Wayne Gretzky, while playing for the Los Angeles Kings, surpassed Gordie Howe’s NHL scoring record of 1,850 career points. Ended with 2,857 points in addition to points, his stat sheet reads…894 goals, 1,963 assists and 50 hat tricks
Today in History 1951, Not sports or Music but ”I Love Lucy” debuted on network television on CBS.
Today in music history
|1996 – Tommy Lee (Motley Crue) was charged with attacking a cameraman that was trying to take pictures of him and his wife Pamela Anderson Lee.
1997 – Patricia Ann Richardson filed suit against Snoop Doggy Dogg, his former manager and Death Row Records for allegedly tricking her into transporting packages of marijuana to a venue where Snoop Doggy Dogg was performing.
Celebrating birthdays today
Linda Lavin is 83 (Alice)
|Tito Jackson 1953 – (The Jackson 5) is 67
|Emeril Lagasse 1959 – TV chef – 61