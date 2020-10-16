Sports & Stuff!

In the Bubble
Astros beat the Rays 4-3
Tampa holding on to a 3-2 ALCS series lead
The Braves turned the tables on the Dodgers one day after being blown out 15-3
Atlanta stuns the LA with a 10-2 win and now lead the NLCS 3-1
Mark Sanchez was unmasked as the baby alien on the masked singer Wednesday night.
The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility today after several members of their organization tested positive for COVID-19, it was later confirmed that the tests were all negative.
The New England Patriots cancelled practice today and are awaiting confirmation of a 2nd positive test. The Patriots are scheduled to host Denver Sunday (1pm).
The Atlanta Falcons have reopened their facility, the team announced today, a day after a member of their organization had tested positive for Covid 19, which led to a shutdown.
28-year-old Le Veon Bell—who was released by the New York Jets earlier this week—agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl Champs.
He will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the Chiefs, per NFL protocols, so he won’t be available to play on Monday, when the Chiefs are scheduled to visit the Buffalo Bills.
Steph Curry and Charles Barkley will replace Tiger Woods and Tom Brady in the third edition of The Match. Curry made it known he wanted to play in the next match while watching the previous competition that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. Phil Mickelson will be the only PGA Tour pro in the foursome with Peyton Manning—who won alongside Tiger in the second match that took place on May 24
“The Match 3: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 over Thanksgiving weekend, the same day the inaugural match between Woods and Mickelson took place in 2018.
Puppets that were used in the filming of the 1964 Christmas special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” are going up for auction. Auction house Profiles in History announced Thursday that a 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa used to animate the 1964 TV special are being sold together in the auction that starts Nov. 13 and are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000.
Uplift Legal Funding has come up with a rather bizarre list, the top names of the “most accident-prone” men and women. Seems the firm compiled its list by combing through in-house personal injury claims.
Here are the top five lists of the most accident-prone people names:
Men: Kyle, Blake, Brian, Ryan, Daniel
Women: Hailey, Taylor, Linda, Barbara, Kimberley
The Band Metallica is proud to offer Blackened, their very own line of “sonically-enhanced” whisky.
Batch 106, is a rye-bourbon blend that was aged in barrels with the sounds of 17 songs from their “S&M 2” symphony album…a process they call “Black Noise.” instead of the usual 90-proof, a portion of this particular batch will be bottled at 110.7-proof…and those extra-strength bottles will only be available at select Kroger stores in Kentucky and Luekens Wine & Spirits in Florida. Everyone else will be able to order theirs at blackenedwhiskey.com
The comic book release to the 2009 movie Avatar is “Avatar: The Next Shadow,” coming out on January 6th, 2021, takes place right after the original film… meanwhile, the not-yet-titled “Avatar 2” movie is set for release in 2022.
Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, and Jimmy Kimmel are just a few of the A-listers who’ve signed up to do voice duties on the “PAW Patrol” animated movie. The film is based on the Nickelodeon series about a young boy and the search-and-rescue dogs he leads to work on missions to protect their community.
“PAW Patrol” will hit theaters on August 20th, 2021.
Today is Friday, October 16, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1960 – The National League voted to admit Houston and New York to the league. Houston moved back to the American League in 2013.
1972 – Joe Namath was on the cover of TIME magazine.
1992 – Magic Johnson played his first professional game since coming out of retirement.
Celebrity birthdays
Tim Robbins is 62 (“Bull Durham,” “The Shawshank Redemption…Andy Dufresne)
Suzanne Somers is 76 (“Three’s Company)
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea is 58
John Mayer is 43
Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir is 73