Sports, Stuff and the Grammy’s

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have allegedly broken up. The story that was circulating was that they’d broken up over A-Rod’s involvement with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Both J-Lo and A-Rod have said that reports of their breakup have been exaggerated. At this point, they both told TMZ that they’re fighting to stay together. Never one to miss out on an opportunity, Jose Conseco took to twitter to let J-Lo know that he’s available.
One of the most prolific careers in NFL history has come to an end as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Sunday on Instagram he has decided to retire after 20 seasons.
The 42-year-old retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in TD passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%).
Once again, “Avatar” is the hightest-grossing movie of all time. Beating out “Avengers: Endgame” after re-releasing “Avatar” in China over the weekend. “Avatar” had been the highest-grossing film until “Endgame” dethroned it in 2019, ad now “Avatar” has surpassed “Endgame’s” $2-point-seven-nine-seven-billion in earnings by a hair with $2-point-eight-billion.
Today is March 15, “The Ides of March.” The date of the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC. The death of Caesar made the Ides of March a turning point in Roman history. Or “vehicle” a single by the band The Ides of March that reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards went down in Los Angeles last night, and as always it certainly was music’s biggest night. Here is a list of the nominees and (highlighted) winners.
Record of the Year
- “Black Parade,” Beyoncé
- “Colors,” Black Pumas
- “Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Say So,” Doja Cat
- “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish -WINNER
- “Don’t Start Now,”Dua Lipa
- “Circles,” Post Malone
- “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
- Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
- Everyday Life, Coldplay
- Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
- Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Folklore, Taylor Swift – WINNER
Song of the Year
- “Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
- “Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) – WINNER
- “If The World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Yummy,” Justin Bieber
- “Say So,” Doja Cat
- “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
- “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
- “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles – WINNER
- “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
- “Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
- “Dynamite,” BTS
- “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – WINNER
- “Exile,” Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Changes, Justin Bieber
- Chromatica, Lady Gaga
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa – WINNER
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor – WINNER
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best R&B Performance
- “Lightning & Thunder,” Jhene Aiko Featuring John Legend
- “Black Parade,” Beyoncé – WINNER
- “All I Need,” Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
- “Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
- “See Me,” Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Sit on Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
- “Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle
- “Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
- “Anything For You,” Ledisi – WINNER
- “Distance,” Yebba
Best R&B Song
- “Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) – WINNER
- “Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
- “Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monet, Scott Storche & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
- “Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best R&B Album
- Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
- Take Time, Giveon
- To Feel Love/d, Luke James
- Bigger Love, John Legend – WINNER
- All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
- “Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
- “Bop,” DaBaby
- “What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
- “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
- “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – WINNER
- “Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake Featuring Lil Durk
- “Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak – WINNER
- “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
- “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- “The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
- “The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
- “Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
- “Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) – WINNER
Best Rap Album
- Black Habits, D Smoke
- Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
- A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
- King’s Disease, Nas – WINNER
- The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9″
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “Beautiful Ghosts,” (From Cats), Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
- “Carried Me With You,” (From Onward), Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- “Into the Unknown,” (From Frozen 2), Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
- “No Time to Die,” (From No Time to Die), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER
- “Stand Up,” (From Harriet), Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Music Video
- “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy – WINNER
- “Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake
- “Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
- “Adore You,” Harry Styles,
- “Goliath,” Woodkid
Best Rock Performance
- Fiona Apple – “Shameika” – WINNER
- Big Thief – “Not”
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
- Haim – “The Steps”
- Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
- Grace Potter – “Daylight”
Best Rock Song
- “Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers
- “Lost in Yesterday” – Tame Impala
- “Not” – Big Thief
- “Shameika” – Fiona Apple
- “Stay High” – Brittany Howard – WINNER
Best Rock Album
- “A Hero’s Death” – Fontaines D.C.
- “Kiwanuka” – Michael Kiwanuka
- “Daylight” – Grace Potter
- “Sound & Fury” – Sturgill Simpson
- “The New Abnormal” – The Strokes – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fiona Apple – “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” – WINNER
- Beck – “Hyperspace”
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Punisher”
- Brittany Howard – “Jaime”
- Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush”
Best Metal Performance
- “Bum-Rush” — Body Count – WINNER
- “Underneath” — Code Orange
- “The In-Between” — In This Moment
- “Bloodmoney” — Poppy
- “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live” — Power Trip
Best Country Solo Performance
- “Stick That in Your Country Song,” Eric Church
- “Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
- “When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill – WINNER
- “Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
- “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “All Night,” Brothers Osborne
- “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – WINNER
- “Ocean,” Lady A
- “Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
- “Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Country Song
- “Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “The Bones,” Marren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) – WINNER
- “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
- “Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
- Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
- Wildcard, Miranda Lambert – WINNER
- Nightfall, Little Big Town
- Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best American Roots Performance
- “Colors,” Black Pumas
- “Deep in Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
- “Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
- “I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
- “I Remember Everything,” John Prine – WINNER
Best American Roots Song
- “Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
- “Ceiling to the Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
- “Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
- “I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) – WINNER
- “Man Without a Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucina Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
- Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
- Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
- World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz – WINNER
- El Dorado, Marcus King
- Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
- Man on Fire, Danny Barnes
- To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
- North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
- Home, Billy Strings – WINNER
- The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Now that the field is set, here are the important dates for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
- First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18
- First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20
- Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22
- Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28
- Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30
- Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3
NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5
The four #1 seeds in this year’s March Madness bracket went to Gonzaga, Baylor, and Big Ten teams Michigan and Illinois.Ohio state will be a 2 seed in the south region
& takes on oral Roberts on Friday the 19th
Rob Gronkowski’s exclusive trading card collection launched on OpenSea.com over the weekend, and it was a major success. All but one of the 349 available cards have sold out. The total? More than $1.2 million.
NFT features 4 cards that celebrate each of Gronks 4 Championships! Each card is digitally signed by Gronkowski & limited to just 87 editions. Plus, they released a special 1-of-1 card that they’re calling the crown jewel of the drop. Auction opened Thursday 7pm.
Today is Monday, March 15, 2021
Today in Sports History
1869 – The Cincinnati Red Stockings played their first game. They were the first professional baseball team.
1912 – Pitcher Cy Young retired from baseball.
He holds MLB records for the most career wins, with 511, along with most career innings pitched, games started and complete games. Young was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937. In 1956, one year after his death, the Cy Young Award was created to honor the best pitcher in each league for each season.
Birthday’s Today
Poison’s Brett Michaels is 58