Sports, Stuff & The Masked Singer
Caitlyn Jenner aka the Phoenix voted off the masked singer last night. The reality star had been asked to be on the show before, but she turned it down due to scheduling issues. As the world slowed down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Caitlyn had a change of heart.
Cavs held on to beat the Celtics last night 117-110
Cavs are 11-12 vs. the East but a dismal 4-13 vs west for an overall record of 15-25
If the Cavs were closer to 500 vs. Western conference teams wouldn’t they be buyers at the deadline?
J-Rod is Back! For now anyway. Last weekend we heard that there may have been trouble in paradise between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Word is that while J-Lo is struggling with trust issues,” a source told “People” magazine. “They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged.” Jose Conseco will just have to wait this one out.
The March Madness “First Four” tip off today at 5:10pm ET. This will mark the first time in two years we’ve seen the NCAA Tourney played.
Fun Facts from The NCAA Tournament:
- The longest tenured coaches in the tournament with the same team areJ im Boeheim (Syracuse/1976),
- Tom Izzo (Michigan State/1995), and Mark Few (Gonzaga/1996).
- The last time Rutgers played in the NCAA Tournament, “Someday” by Mariah Carey was the number one song (1991).
- Largest First-Round point spread: Baylor (-26.5) vs. Hartford
- Most Common Nicknames: – Tigers (4), Eagles (4), Spartans (3) and Mountaineers (3)
- The last time both Duke & Kentucky missed out on March Madness, the most popular car in the USA was the Oldsmobile Cutlass (1976). Also the Last time there was an undefeated National Champion, (Indiana). Gonzaga will look to duplicate that feat this year.” Welcome to Bracket-ville, hang on as long as you can!”
When the Chicago Bears signed Andy Dalton to one-year/$10 million deal, it was said that the team had “aggressively” pursued getting Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. We now have a fairly good idea of how “aggressive” that pursuit was. According to Dan Patrick, the Bears were prepared to give up THREE first-round picks, a third-round pick, AND two starters (whose names were not given). That’s almost on par with the deal Ditka made for Ricky Williams.
In more TV news, It’s finally happening…Pam Dawber is coming back to TV. We haven’t seen here since “Mork & Mindy.” She’s headed to “NCIS.” Pam will play a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth. She’ll appear in four episodes starting on April 6th.
Nan-oo! Nan-oo!
Today is Thursday, March 18, 2021
Today in Sports History
1892 – Frederick Arthur, Lord Stanley of Preston, announced that he had purchased a trophy to be presented to the hockey champion of Canada.
1970 – The NFL selected Wilson to be the official football and scoreboard as official time.
Today in 1985, baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn reinstated Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. They had been banned from baseball after accepting public relations jobs with gambling casinos. Mantle threw out the first pitch to a standing ovation as the New York Yankees played their home opener against the Chicago White Sox.
Today in 1995, Michael Jordan rejoined the Bulls, ending his 17 month old retirement.
Birthdays today
Irene Cara – 62
Adam Levine – Maroon 5 – 42
The late Peter Graves (1926 – 2010)…he would have been 95 (“Fury,” “Mission Impossible,” “Airplane!,” “Airplane II: The Sequel,” “7th Heaven”)