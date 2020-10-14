Sports & Stuff!

Upsets in the bubble last night
Rays over Astros 5-2
Tampa bay leads that series 3-0
Atlanta held off the Dodgers
8-7… almost blowing a 6-0 lead
The Braves lead the NLCS 2-0
After reportedly trying to trade Le’Veon Bell, the New York Jets gave up on their expensively acquired running back and released him Tuesday night. The Jets are still on the hook to pay Bell a $2.5 million bonus Thursday and the prorated remainder of his base salary, which amounts to $6 million. Any team acquiring him can do so for the league minimum.
Frankly, whichever team signs Bell won’t be getting a significant bargain on paper. The last time he was an effective player was 2017, when he approached 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He sat out all of 2018 in a contract dispute and then did nothing in his time with the Jets after signing in 2019. Since the start of last season, Bell has averaged 3.3 yards per carry, which ranks 48th out of 49 backs. As a receiver, he has averaged just under 7 yards per reception, which is 125th out of 132 players. He has been worse than a replacement-level back.
ESPN did an analysis on every NFL teams record against the spread & more
THE Cleveland Browns
ATS: 3-2
O/U: 4-1
What we know: Browns are 4-1 for first time since Bill Belichick was their coach. Also 4-1 to the over, going over the total by an average of 12.7 PPG, second higheset in the NFL.
The NBA New Orleans Pelicans are interviewing Stan Van Gundy for their vacant head coaching position. In other words, the Pelicans are now interviewing Stan Van Gundy as their next ex head coach
When is having a dome in the NFL a bad thing? When there’s a global pandemic that’s when. The New Orleans saints are seeking to move their home games to LSU in Baton Rouge so that they might be able to have some fans in attendance. Currently, 15 teams have approval to host spectators from the general public at varying percentages of stadium capacity.
Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” Sequel Heading to Amazon:
Looks like the highly anticipated “Coming to America” sequel will be coming to the small screen this holiday season. Apparently Paramount Pictures sold the Eddie Murphy -produced classic to Amazon Studios for a whopping $125 million. Even thought sources say the final details “are being hammered out,” it’s expected to drop on the streaming service December 18th.
Yesterday’s Apple “Hi, Speed” event had a few revelations to share with the Apple-loving world. Highlights included:
- The iPhone 12 is here and will have a flat-edge design and 5G capability. Pre-orders start Friday, and the official release is October 23rd for $799.
- The iPhone 12 Mini will have a 5.4-inch screen and will be available on November 13th at $699.
- The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apples “biggest phone ever,” with a 6.7-inch screen, three back cameras, and 5x optical zoom. It’ll run $1,099 and be available for pre-order on November 6th for a November 13th The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro will be $999 and available on October 23rd.
- The HomePod Mini, a smaller version of the HomePod, will be released on November 16th for $99.
- Apple has brought back the MagSafe charging system in the form of wireless charging pads. There’ll be two different models, one for solo device charging, and a Duo model for charging two devices, including a “flip-up spot” for charging your Apple Watch.
- As has been rumored, Apple has decided to pull the wall charger and the wired EarPods from the iPhone 12 box…you’ll now have to shell out $19 for either of them.
A San Diego based restaurant chain is looking to turn a Ferris wheel into a social distancing dining spot. The plan is to use a 148-foot Ferris wheel for diners to enjoy a meal. If approved, 36 gondolas that seat up to eight people would be available to eat in, they would be sanitized between each use. The company says it wanted to offer a new way for people to dine after many restaurants closed down in March due to the pandemic. So now you can eat and get sick at the same time!
In Japan a man playing an arcade claw game failed to win a prize 200 times in a row. He was so upset that he called the police. the police asked the arcade operator to prove that you could actually win with the machine but the owner couldn’t do it in 300 attempts. As a result, the owner moved some of the prizes to a more favorable location inside the machine and finally picked one up. The police didn’t take any actions against the arcade or the machine manufacturer this time. Well, the story went super-viral on Instagram and things got so heated online that the claw machine’s manufacturer, Japanese corporation SEGA, issued a statement on the matter which read in part: “As a whole, crane games are meant to be enjoyed as a way for customers to try their skill and luck, and played knowing that when they put money in, a prize may not necessarily come out. So maybe don’t waste your money on claw machines if you’re in it for the prizes, and not just the experience itself.”
Finally one last story from the “Big Easy”
A lucky gambler is breathing a sigh of relief after laying out $1,487,000 on the New Orleans Saints to win straight-up against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The anonymous bettor surely had had to be losing it when the Bolts had a 20-10 lead at halftime. When the Saints were finally able to lock up a 30-27 overtime win, he or she was able to exhale and take home a profit of $446,100.
Today is Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1945 – The Chicago Cardinals ended the longest losing streak in NFL history. The team had lost 29 consecutive games. Not as bad as 1-31.
1990 – Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers) passed for 476 yards and six touchdowns. Five of the touchdowns were thrown to Jerry Rice. The other one went to some guy not named Jerry Rice! OK, it was Mike Sherrard… They beat the Falcons 45-35.
Today in Music History
|2000 – A lawsuit was filed against Don Henley in Little Rock, Arkansas. The suit claimed that a fan was hit in the forehead with a maraca during on October 4, 2000 concert.
Celebrating birthdays today
|One hit wonder…Thomas Dolby 1958 – 62
Keith Byars 1963 – Buckeye football legend – 57
Singer, Usher -1978 – 42
|Stacy Keibler 1979 – Wrestling diva, TV personality & former Ravens cheerleader – 41
Jay Pharoah 1987 – Actor, comedian (“Saturday Night Live”) – 33
