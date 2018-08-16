Spotlight on Compassion Delivered

Compassion Delivered was the featured local organization for spotlight this week. Listen to the interview below. For more information visit their website.

Here is some brief background on how they got started from their website.

“Founded in 2017, Compassion Delivered began when my husband and I recognized a need in our community because we have personally been affected by people in our life who struggle to provide themselves the nutritional needs while dealing and coping with their life threatening illness. We researched organizations around the country and realized this was a service many communities had already been receiving, but not here at home. So we began the journey of forming Compassion Delivered and being able to offer these types of service and support to those in our own community.”

Compassion Delivered hopes to gain a brick and mortor kitchen to up their scale on how many meals they can do a week. They will also be having a Galla to raise profits for their organization. You can find more information about their “Be the Change Galla” which will be held in October.