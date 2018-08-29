Spotlight On Dominic Fonte, Local Cutler Realtor

Gary Rivers was joined by Dominic Fonte, Local Cutler Realtor. They discussed how the stock market has affected real estate and how it continues to change what they are able to do. He said because the demand is currently higher, the prices are going up. He also said it’s not specific to Canton, but to pockets across the country.

Fonte always looks forward to personal messages and questions from the consumer. He said not to hesitate if you need to know something. He said the one thing you need to know is that it is still more economical to own real estate opposed to renting.

If you would like to have your business or organization featured in a 2019 Spotlight segment, click here!