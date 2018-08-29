Spotlight On Dutchman Hospitality

The most recent Spotlight on Stark County was for Dutchman Hospitality. From inns to great home style cooking, Dutchman has something that everyone can enjoy. When Public Relations Manager Vicki VanAtta came to the studios at 1480 WHBC, they brought mouth watering pies and sweets with them. It was hard to keep Gary Rivers away from them!

VanAtta talked about all that they have to offer at all of their different locations. It’s not just about the pies, but making everyone feel at home when they stay for a weekend. They want their hospitality to be your home away from home.

If you would like to have your business or organization featured in a 2019 Spotlight segment, click here.