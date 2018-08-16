Spotlight on Stark Tusc Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District

Executive Director – David Held and the Outreach Director – Wendy Bullick. As a country we need to try and use less plastic materials. Why the sudden urge to ban plastic straws? What major company has just banned plastic straws on all of their property world wide? How can we minimize our waste? Can you believe that we couldn’t even try to go a day without using something that has plastic in it?

Well it’s harder than you think! How great is the local drinking water quality? Drug take back day is also coming up as well! Learn more about waste management during this Wednesday edition of Spotlight with Pam Cook and Gary Rivers! Learn more at their website here!