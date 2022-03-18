Spring Begins Sunday, AccuWeather Predicts Warmer, Wetter Season
(Laynee Mauerman)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It might be safe to put away some of the snow removal equipment over the weekend.
That’s because Spring arrives at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says it’s wise to think of Spring as a transitional time, since temperatures are subject to so many ups and downs.
This may be as warm as it gets for the rest of the month though.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says there will be a cooldown over the weekend and into next week, and highs the following week will only be in the 40s.
But Bob does predict a somewhat warmer than average Spring season, which starts at 11:33 Sunday morning.
Precipitation will also be just above normal.