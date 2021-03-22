Spring Has Arrived, Too Soon for Winter Recap?
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Now that Spring is here, it seems like a safe time to look back at the Winter of 20-21, though snow even through the month of May is not out of the question.
The Akron Canton Airport weather station has measured 46 inches of snow for the season which is slightly above normal.
The two biggest events were the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day snow, and the President’s Day snow and ice event.
The lowest temperature was 3-above on February 17th.
Snow was recorded on 72 different days from November through February.
The good news: the National Weather Service sees no snow in the next few weeks.