Spring Hill Underground Railroad Experience Returns

Samantha Kay Smith, Director of the Spring Hill Historic Home invited Gary Rivers Show guests to “Step back into history on Saturday, August 18th.”

Smith, along with reenactment actor Duane Dodson were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.

Spring Hill Historic Home in Massillon, Ohio, will host our annual Underground Railroad Experience. This award-winning presentation allows participants to experience a series of historical-based vignettes from the perspective of a runaway slave in the early nineteenth century. Small groups are led on a 45 minute trek that encounters a sampling of the dangers and conflicts encountered by freedom seekers of the 1800s including a climactic encounter between local abolitionist farm owners and the predatory slave catchers of the period. There are five shows scheduled throughout the day.

Show times are 10:00am, 11:15am, 1:00pm, 2:15pm, 3:30pm.

Our 1:00pm performance will be on the front porch, allowing for people with mobility issues or who are unable to walk through the woods to attend.

Due to the program’s popularity, advance ticket reservations are suggested. For sales and additional information call SpringHill Historic Home at 330-833-6749.

Tickets can also be purchased on our website at www.springhillhistorichome.org/ugrre/

Reservations are expected to be paid for at time of purchase.

From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the historic home will also be open for self-guided tours. There is a nominal admission fee forhouse tours of $3.00 for adults and students. Additionally, there will be a variety of exhibits on the Underground Railroad, Abolitionism, and the Anti-Slavery Movement in Stark County.

Not-to-be-missed is the excellent Pulled Pork Dinner that will be prepared and served from late morning throughout the afternoon. Including sides, desserts and refreshments, these deliciously affordable meals are a perfect complement to an entertaining…and educational… experience for the family at Spring Hill.