SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday’s strong winds led to a rescue in Springfield Township, after a tree fell on a mobile home there.

Township firefighters pulled the man from the Fenn Road home.

He’s expected to be OK.

He was asleep at the time.

Peak wind gust at the airport Tuesday was 55 miles an hour; 44 on Wednesday.

Most power outages over both days were north of Stark County.