Springfield PD Drug Raid, 3 Arrested

By Jim Michaels
February 22, 2024 3:55AM EST
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drug operation in Springfield Township was raided on Tuesday.

Officers along with the Metro SWAT Team hit a house on Ewart Drive, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Two men and a woman were arrested there on drug, weapons and other charges.

Police say leading up to that raid, several people pulled over for traffic stops after leaving the home also ended up facing drug charges.

