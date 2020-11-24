Sprinkle the Infield with sports ‘n stuff

Shoulda kept those video game cartridges. A copy of super Mario brothers 3 now holds the title of most expensive video game ever. The cartridge recently sold at auction for $156,000. That beat the short-lived record by a copy of super Mario Bros. That sold for $114,000 this past July.
Even though he was allegedly getting some interest from the Lakers, Andrew Dellavedova is resigning with the Cavaliers for a 1 year deal at the veteran minimum. Dellavedova averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 57 games during the 2019-20 season for a Cavs. Deli cashed in after the 2016 season and signed a $38 million deal with the Milwaukee bucks that expired this past season.
Dancing with the Stars Recap
Justina and Sasha came in fourth place, Nelly and Daniella got third, and Nev and Jenna scored second place, meaning… Kaitlyn and Artem were the big winners of the Mirrorball trophy, season 29… Dancing with what stars?
If you love pumpkin pies, this story is for you. The website ‘BonusFinder-dot-com’ will pay someone 500-bucks to travel locally as an official tester or taster of pumpkin pies. Whoever gets hired will be rating on appearance, color, filling flavor, pastry texture, value and combination of spices. Those interested must apply by December 5th.
The last episodes Alex Trebek recorded on Jeopardy were originally supposed to air the last week of December. Instead, 10 of Trebek’s best episodes will air first, between December 21 and 28. Then the last episodes will run the week of January 4. Guest host episodes will begin airing January 11 with champ Ken Jennings being the first.
The highly anticipated return of Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem in “Coming to America 2” has been delayed a few months. Initially due out December 18th but for obvious reasons, Paramount studios has sold the rights to the movie to Amazon Studios. With that news comes a new release date of March 5th, exclusively on Prime Video.
Tom Brady did his best Carson Wentz impersonation last night as the Bucs lost to the Rams on Monday night football 27-24. The GOATS’ line, 26/48 216yds, 2 td’s & 2 int’s.
Sony CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed, at least for the moment, all of the PS5’s are gone. Ryan says they’re “working hard” to get more systems ready for sale “as soon as possible.” However, in the meantime, if you were hoping to pick one up for Christmas anytime soon, it just ain’t gonna happen…unless you find someone trying to pawn one off on eBay for a couple grand. Retail for PS5 is around $500.
After seeing Bengals rookie Joe Burrow go down with a gruesome leg injury, the sports bookmakers seem pretty confident as to who’s going to win NFL Rookie of the Year honors. At the start of the season, Chargers QB Justin Herbert was going off at 17-1 odds to win the award. As of yesterday, that number changed to -1,000, meaning you’d have to lay one thousand dollars on the bet to win $100.
Finally, A new poll reveals when most people like to put up their holiday decorations.
The survey of over 27-hundred adults who celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, finds most will be decking their halls before November ends. The before Thanksgiving group makes up 27% of those surveyed while 69% say they wait until after that holiday before moving on to the next.
Today is Tuesday November 24
Today in sports history
1960 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) set an NBA record with 55 rebounds against the Boston Celtics.
1996 – Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) set an NFL record when he recorded his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.
1996 – Rusty Wallace won the first NASCAR event to be held in Japan.
Today’s date in music history
1984 – Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married his girlfriend, nude model Candice. The marriage lasted one month. Lee has also been married to actress Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson.
2008 – Boy George chained a male escort to his bedroom wall and beat him with a metal chain after accusing him of hacking into his laptop. Giving credence to his lyrics “do you really want to hurt me?”
Couldn’t find any celebrity birthdays today but it is Pete Bests’ 79th birthday. So, for the last 25 years or so he’s probably been pissed off at Paul McCartney for not letting him be a Beatle!