Sprinkle the infield!

Heard daily on the Kenny & JT Show at 5:30
Odd’s ‘n Ends in Sports and Entertainment news
1…Stanley cup bubble is over
Tampa Bay defeats the Dallas Stars 2-0…winning that series 4 games to 2
Meanwhile the NBA Finals & baseball playoffs get under way tonight
Its Lebron and the Lakers vs. Jimmy buckets and the Miami Heat
Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight 9pm on ABC
MLB playoffs started today
Astros at Twins started at 2
White Sox at A’s….3
Rays at Blue jays at 6. And
Indians host the Yankees at 7
2…The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after 3 players and 5 personnel test positive for cover-19.
Titans host the Steelers Sunday at 1
The Minnesota Vikings played Tennessee this past Sunday and are taking precaution shutting down their facility today they have not had any positive results so far.
3…Other sports headlines today
Nick Foles has been named QB1 for the bears
Pro bowl safety and former Raven Earl Thomas had a try out and will likely sign with the Texans
Doc Rivers has stepped down as coach of the LA Clippers
a replica of Tiger Woods famed Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter sold for $154,928 at auction on Saturday.
Chiefs beat the ravens 34-20 on MNF…Patrick Mahomes is sick
31/42 385 yards & 4td’s
4…Dancing With The Stars” airs on Mondays at 8pm on ABC!
Carol Baskin wore a lion outfit and danced to the lion king song “circle of life”
It wasn’t a full circle moment for the Tiger king star as she was sent packing
No more carol baskin…no more dancing with the stars
5…The “Rocky in Concert” series will include six musical events for each of the six films in the original franchise, beginning with the 1976 debut. Staring in July 2021 and running through the end of June 2024, both events are currently scheduled to tour through North America, Europe, and Australia, with additional markets to be added.
6…I’m not the only one who got duped by the New York giants last weekend
A gambler made a prop bet that had New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throwing for over 244.5-yards in Sunday’s game against the 49’ers with all their injuries, sounded like a no-brainer. Jones ended up throwing for only 179-yards, and that gambler ended up losing $500K bet he placed on it…all I did was lose take 5…..by the way, starting this Friday, our take 5 prize will be a $20 gift certificate to Pizza oven on 55th & Market.
7…There are ten new styles of Air Jordan shoes coming out in October alone, starting with the Air Jordan 16 being released on Friday at a $425 list price. You can now Check out the constantly updated guide & keep up with the new releases at complex.com
8…hungry….get a smart phone and download the Burger King app. Burger King has announced a “snack box” consisting of 10 chicken nuggets, medium fries, a cheeseburger and a small soft drink for $2. You need to order the Snack Box on the app to get the deal
Today is Tuesday, September 29, 2020…Today in Sports History
1951 – The first network football game was televised by CBS-TV in color. The game was between the University of California and the University of Pennsylvania.
1957 – in baseball The New York Giants played their last game at the Polo Grounds. The next year the Giants were in San Francisco, CA.
1986 – Mary Lou Retton announced that she was quitting gymnastics. She was 18
|Music History for
September 29
|1984 – Prince‘s single “Let’s Go Crazy” hit No. 1.
1994 – The Pointer Sisters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Bryant Gumbel 1948 72
Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad) 1948.. 72
Andrew “Dice” Clay 1958 63