Sriracha Maker Warns Of Hot Sauce Shortage

Jun 9, 2022 @ 5:11pm

IRWINDALE, Calif. (AP) – Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer.

Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.

The company said in its April 19 email that all orders submitted after that date would be fulfilled after Labor Day.

The company sources its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico.

It said that weather conditions are affecting the quality of the peppers and deepening the chili pepper shortage.

It didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

