St. Ed’s – Best team to play in Stark County this year?
This Friday night the St. Edward Eagles come to play the Massillon Tigers. These teams have played 6 times dating back to 1999. The series is tied 3-3. St. Ed’s is 4-0 and Massillon 3-1.
However, this time, they may be bringing its best team ever.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents 184-49. They average as a team 46.0 per game and giving up an average of 12.3 points per game. That’s an average margin of victory 33.7 points per game. They have outscored their opponents 59-0 in the first quarter. They have an 89 yard kickoff return for a touchdown and they have a defense that also have scored 4 touchdowns.
Massillon’s strength is the running game averaging 227.8 yards per game. St. Ed’s defensive only allows 58.8 per game. To get a Massillon win on Friday, they will need to win the rushing war and don’t allow St. Ed’s to jump out to a big lead after the 1 st quarter.
See you at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, Friday night at 7:30