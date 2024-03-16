St Patrick Celebrants Take Note: Checkpoints in Jackson Saturday Night

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a lot of St. Patrick’s Day celebrating going on in the Hall of Fame Region this weekend.

That has the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task Force setting up two checkpoints in Jackson Township Saturday night.

They will conduct a roadside check of drivers in the 4500 block of Whipple Avenue NW near the Springbrook Plaza starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Then at 9:30, the deputies and others will move to Dressler Road NW, just north of Fulton Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers are looking for alcohol and drug impairment.

The sheriff’s office strongly recommends that those consuming alcohol plan now for a designated driver or make ride share or other arrangements.