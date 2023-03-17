St Patrick’s Day Safety Advice from OSP

COLUMBUS and CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s St Patrick’s Day.

The State Highway Patrol just wants it to be a safe one.

They say troopers and local police will be working to remove impaired drivers from the road on Friday.

And the Ohio Investigative Unit will also be out, making sure alcohol permit holders are following the law

Ten Ohioans have died and 128 have been injured in St Patrick’s Day impaired-driving accidents over the previous five years.

The patrol says: assign that designated driver before going out.

There will be Stark County Sheriff’s Office/OVI Task Force checkpoints in Canton and Canton Township later on Friday.

Specific locations later.