News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stadium Park ‘Grinch’ Caught by Canton Police

By Jim Michaels
December 28, 2023 8:45AM EST
Share
Stadium Park ‘Grinch’ Caught by Canton Police
Joshua Upton (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old North Canton man is being arraigned on felony theft and vandalism charges Thursday morning.

It’s the latest incident involving damage to Christmas displays at Stadium Park.

Joshua Upton is in Canton Municipal Court.

The Canton police report indicates Upton stole extension cords from a light display.

Vandalism at the park has been an ongoing problem since the lights first went on last month.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Birthday Translates to Adult Charges for Canton Man
3

Female Passenger Killed in One-Vehicle Akron Crash
4

Canton Man Sentenced in Fatal Crash a Year Ago
5

Alliance Police Seek Attempted Theft Suspects Foiled at Walmart Store