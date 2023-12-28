Stadium Park ‘Grinch’ Caught by Canton Police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old North Canton man is being arraigned on felony theft and vandalism charges Thursday morning.

It’s the latest incident involving damage to Christmas displays at Stadium Park.

Joshua Upton is in Canton Municipal Court.

The Canton police report indicates Upton stole extension cords from a light display.

Vandalism at the park has been an ongoing problem since the lights first went on last month.