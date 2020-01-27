Stadium Security Experts Gather at OSU for Update
View of a young child at a baseball game, looking out onto the baseball field.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The timing was appropriate, with the Super Bowl this coming weekend.
Security experts from stadiums and arenas across the country met at Ohio State last week, working to ensure that fans at sporting events have a fun and safe experience.
The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security out of the University of Southern Mississippi sponsored the event.