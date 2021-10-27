Stanley Ford Gets 9 Consecutive Life Terms for Akron Fire Deaths
Stanley Ford (Courtesy Summit County prosecutor's office)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who was called the most prolific killer in Akron’s history will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Stanley Ford was sentenced on Tuesday to nine consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole.
That’s one for each of the nine victims of housefires he set in his neighborhood in 2016 and 2017.
Ford was found guilty of 26 of 29 charges at trial.
He remained argumentative even during sentencing.
Stanley Ford’s nine victims were: Lindell Lewis, 65, and his girlfriend, Gloria Jean Hart, 66 in one fire.
In the other: Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, and their five children, Cameron Huggins, 1, Alivia Huggins, 3, Kyle Huggins, 5, Daisia Huggins, 6, and Jared Boggs, who was 14.