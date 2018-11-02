Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Back — Is There an Outrage?

It’s the most controversial time of the year again: Starbucks just unveiled their new holiday cups.

For the past few years, for whatever reason, the cups have made a handful of people OUTRAGED . . . for their role in the War on Christmas, which is VERY REAL and not at all ratings-bait or clickbait.

In 2015, some people thought their minimalist all-red cups were anti-Christmas . . . and last year, people thought one of their cups showed a same-sex couple holding hands.

Here are this year’s four designs, and they seem pretty Christmas-y. So I don’t see anything immediately that will outrage people, but then again, I’m not insane so I’m not the best judge . . .