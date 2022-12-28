News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark 211 Service Ends Soon, to be Replaced by Website

By Jim Michaels
December 28, 2022 5:05AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Days are numbered for the 211 information line in Stark County.

Stark Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says the service is moving online, to starkhelpcentral.com

As of January 1, a recording at 211 will point people toward that and other resources.

Calls have reportedly dropped significantly over the years, with those seeking help favoring web-based assistance.

The new website is a collaboration of Stark MHAR, county Job and Family Services, the Board of DD, the county Family Court and Stark County Family Council.

