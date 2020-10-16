UPDATE: Some Stark Absentee Ballots Delayed, ‘Coming Soon’
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you haven’t received your Stark County absentee ballot yet, it should be coming in the next few days.
Board spokesman Travis Seacrest says half of the 63,000 requested ballots have gone out and been received, while the rest are being mailed in the next few days.
The issue was a slowdown with a vendor that placed the voting materials in envelopes and mailed them.
They were swamped with work and had equipment problems.